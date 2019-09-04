Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD charts death cross pattern and has bearish start to Wednesday

ETH/USD broke above the resistance provided by the downward trending line.

Technical analysis shows that the bears are taking control of the market in the short-term.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Wednesday and is priced at $178.65. The price broke above the resistance provided by the downward trending line and is below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves, The SMA 200 has crossed above the SMA 50 curve, charting the bearish death cross pattern. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has floated above from the oversold zone and is trending around 42.15.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD chart is trending above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The price has continuously crossed or tried to cross the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band before facing bearish correction. The Elliott oscillator has had a bearish session after sustained bullish sessions.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the bulls have run out of steam at the $181.45 resistance level and crashed down. The latest session has tumbled from $181.30 to $179.15. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bearish momentum.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 178.51 Today Daily Change -0.62 Today Daily Change % -0.35 Today daily open 179.13 Trends Daily SMA20 184.57 Daily SMA50 204.24 Daily SMA100 240.4 Daily SMA200 201.92 Levels Previous Daily High 182.97 Previous Daily Low 174.66 Previous Weekly High 194.21 Previous Weekly Low 163.8 Previous Monthly High 239.56 Previous Monthly Low 163.8 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 179.8 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 177.84 Daily Pivot Point S1 174.87 Daily Pivot Point S2 170.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 166.56 Daily Pivot Point R1 183.18 Daily Pivot Point R2 187.23 Daily Pivot Point R3 191.49



