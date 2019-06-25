Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls knocking on the gates of greater gains
- Ethereum price on Tuesday is trading in the red marginally, losses of just some 0.25%.
- ETH/USD bulls over the last four days have seen upside capped somewhat by $320.
- Price action is forming a bullish pennant structure, which can be seen via the lower time frame.
Spot rate: 310.30
Relative change: -2.80%
High: 315.19
Low: 305.78
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a bullish pennant structure via the 60-minute chart view.
ETH/USD daily chart
- The price over the last four sessions has been capped by resistance around $320.
