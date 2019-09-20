Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls heading for monumental supply barrier

- Ethereum price in the session on Friday is trading with losses of some 1.30%.
- ETH/USD bulls faced rejection within a chunky supply region $225-240 range.
- The price has not traded above the noted zone since 13 July, proving its significance.
Spot rate: 217.79
Relative change: -1.45%
High: 222.39
Low: 214.77
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|218.31
|Today Daily Change
|-2.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.23
|Today daily open
|221.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.85
|Daily SMA50
|194.9
|Daily SMA100
|229.39
|Daily SMA200
|205.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|224.69
|Previous Daily Low
|202.2
|Previous Weekly High
|186.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|174.34
|Previous Monthly High
|239.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|216.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|210.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|207.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|193.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|229.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|238.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|252.23
ETH/USD daily chart
- The bulls are heading for a big retest of a significant zone of supply $225-240 range.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action via the 60-minute chart view is moving within a bullish flag structure, subject to a breach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
