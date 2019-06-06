Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bullish flag structure eyed via the daily view

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ethereum price on Thursday is nursing losses of around 1.25% in the second part of the day. 
  • ETH/USD price action via the daily chart view is moving within somewhat of a bullish flag pattern. 
  • Should the bulls manage to force a breakout, eyes will be on a move back to the $300 territory. 

 

Spot rate:                 243.29

Relative change:      -1.20%

High:                        247.62

Low:                         241.48

 

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 242.61
Today Daily Change -3.57
Today Daily Change % -1.45
Today daily open 246.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 255.54
Daily SMA50 208.23
Daily SMA100 177
Daily SMA200 150.22
Levels
Previous Daily High 249.36
Previous Daily Low 237.78
Previous Weekly High 288.43
Previous Weekly Low 239.36
Previous Monthly High 288.43
Previous Monthly Low 159.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 244.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 239.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 232.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 227.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 251.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 256.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 262.68

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Near-term price action via the 60-minute is moving within an ascending channel or possibly a bearish flag. 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • A bullish flag structure can be observed via the daily chart view, subject to a potential breakout higher. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.