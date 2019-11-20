Daily ETH/USD chart shows decreasing market momentum.

4-hour ETH/USD was trending in a downward pattern formation.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went up slightly from $176 to $176.15 in the early hours of Wednesday and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD is trending in a downward channel formation. It found support at the $174.20 and jumped up to $176.15. The SMA 20 curve has crossed below the SMA 200 curve, which is a bearish sign. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 36, having crept above the oversold zone.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The price is currently stuck between the SMA 20 curve on the downside and SMA 50 on the upside. The Elliott Oscillator has had 13 straight green sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 176.19 Today Daily Change 0.24 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 175.95 Trends Daily SMA20 184.38 Daily SMA50 180.81 Daily SMA100 184.73 Daily SMA200 214.95 Levels Previous Daily High 178.37 Previous Daily Low 172.76 Previous Weekly High 191.89 Previous Weekly Low 177.06 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 174.9 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 176.23 Daily Pivot Point S1 173.01 Daily Pivot Point S2 170.08 Daily Pivot Point S3 167.39 Daily Pivot Point R1 178.63 Daily Pivot Point R2 181.31 Daily Pivot Point R3 184.24



