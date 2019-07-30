Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls huff-and-puff but can’t break through $211.50 resistance level

ETH/USD has gone down from $211.15 to $206.75 in the early hours of Tuesday.

The hourly chart shows that SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 curve.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily ETH/USD chart is trending in a flag formation and has found support on the upward trending line. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart has found resistance in the green Ichimoku cloud. The chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves, with the SMA 20 acting as immediate market resistance. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was trending in the neutral zone before it dipped to 40.60.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the bulls gained some momentum around 20:00 UTC this Monday, where they took the price from $209.50 to $211.45. After meeting heavy resistance, the price plummeted to $206.15. The price fell below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued. The bulls subsequently took the price back inside the Bollinger band. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw indicates increasing market volatility. The Elliot oscillator shows three straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 206.57 Today Daily Change -4.17 Today Daily Change % -1.98 Today daily open 210.74 Trends Daily SMA20 229.01 Daily SMA50 264.64 Daily SMA100 239.28 Daily SMA200 187.66 Levels Previous Daily High 215.12 Previous Daily Low 205.89 Previous Weekly High 229.73 Previous Weekly Low 200.9 Previous Monthly High 363.54 Previous Monthly Low 226.48 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 209.41 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 211.59 Daily Pivot Point S1 206.05 Daily Pivot Point S2 201.36 Daily Pivot Point S3 196.82 Daily Pivot Point R1 215.27 Daily Pivot Point R2 219.81 Daily Pivot Point R3 224.5



