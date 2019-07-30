Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls huff-and-puff but can’t break through $211.50 resistance level

- ETH/USD has gone down from $211.15 to $206.75 in the early hours of Tuesday.
- The hourly chart shows that SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 curve.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily ETH/USD chart is trending in a flag formation and has found support on the upward trending line. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart has found resistance in the green Ichimoku cloud. The chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves, with the SMA 20 acting as immediate market resistance. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator was trending in the neutral zone before it dipped to 40.60.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the bulls gained some momentum around 20:00 UTC this Monday, where they took the price from $209.50 to $211.45. After meeting heavy resistance, the price plummeted to $206.15. The price fell below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued. The bulls subsequently took the price back inside the Bollinger band. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw indicates increasing market volatility. The Elliot oscillator shows three straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|206.57
|Today Daily Change
|-4.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.98
|Today daily open
|210.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.01
|Daily SMA50
|264.64
|Daily SMA100
|239.28
|Daily SMA200
|187.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|215.12
|Previous Daily Low
|205.89
|Previous Weekly High
|229.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|200.9
|Previous Monthly High
|363.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|226.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|209.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|211.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|206.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|201.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|196.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|215.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|219.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|224.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
