Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls catch the bears sleeping as market sentiment turns positive

- ETH/USD went up from $219.50 to $222 this Saturday.
- The 4-hour price chart’s latest session broke past resistance provided by SMA 50.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily price chart has found support on the upward trending line and gone up from $219.50 to $222. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves and above the SMA 200 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing market momentum.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The latest session of the 4-hour price chart has broken past resistance provided by the SMA 50 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, showing decreasing market volatility, while the Elliot oscillator shows four straight bullish sessions, following four consecutive bearish sessions. The SMA 200 curve is trending above the 4-hour market.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly price chart has had a bullish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The bulls seem to have found resistance on the $223.25 line and the price has settled around $222. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 65.62 level after bouncing down from the overbought zone.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|222.65
|Today Daily Change
|3.43
|Today Daily Change %
|1.56
|Today daily open
|219.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|243.95
|Daily SMA50
|266.56
|Daily SMA100
|238.22
|Daily SMA200
|186.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|220.9
|Previous Daily Low
|212.85
|Previous Weekly High
|229.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|200.9
|Previous Monthly High
|363.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|226.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|215.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|217.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|214.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|209.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|206.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|222.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|225.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|230.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
