Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls catch the bears sleeping as market sentiment turns positive

ETH/USD went up from $219.50 to $222 this Saturday.

The 4-hour price chart’s latest session broke past resistance provided by SMA 50.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily price chart has found support on the upward trending line and gone up from $219.50 to $222. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves and above the SMA 200 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing market momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The latest session of the 4-hour price chart has broken past resistance provided by the SMA 50 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is narrowing, showing decreasing market volatility, while the Elliot oscillator shows four straight bullish sessions, following four consecutive bearish sessions. The SMA 200 curve is trending above the 4-hour market.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly price chart has had a bullish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The bulls seem to have found resistance on the $223.25 line and the price has settled around $222. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 65.62 level after bouncing down from the overbought zone.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 222.65 Today Daily Change 3.43 Today Daily Change % 1.56 Today daily open 219.22 Trends Daily SMA20 243.95 Daily SMA50 266.56 Daily SMA100 238.22 Daily SMA200 186.84 Levels Previous Daily High 220.9 Previous Daily Low 212.85 Previous Weekly High 229.73 Previous Weekly Low 200.9 Previous Monthly High 363.54 Previous Monthly Low 226.48 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 215.92 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 217.83 Daily Pivot Point S1 214.41 Daily Pivot Point S2 209.6 Daily Pivot Point S3 206.35 Daily Pivot Point R1 222.47 Daily Pivot Point R2 225.72 Daily Pivot Point R3 230.53



