The theoretical deflationary properties of Ethereum’s London upgrade last week have already been seen in action on the blockchain with almost 800 "deflationary blocks" produced.
A spike in the Ethereum transaction fee burn rate has resulted in at least two hours when the supply was deflationary. The network has come under heavy load over the past couple of days which has resulted in a lot more gas being burnt.
Around four hours ago (as of 22.00 UTC), the ‘ETH Burn Bot’ recorded an instance when 545 ETH was burnt within a one-hour period. With Ethereum issuance reported at 532 ETH per hour, it resulted in the asset seeing deflation of minus 13 ETH for that brief period.
A larger deflationary burn was detected by the ETH Burn Bot a couple of hours later in which 945 tokens were burnt within the hour resulting in a temporary negative issuance of -417 ETH. It calculated this as an annualized deflation rate of -3.12%.
When the amount of ETH burned is greater than the mining reward, deflationary blocks are produced and the supply temporarily decreases. This has been observed on a tracker from advisory firm Carbono which is currently reporting that there have been 791 deflationary blocks so far, which it defines as blocks where the burnt fee exceeded the mined ETH.
Number of deflationary ETH blocks: carbono.com
When the London hard fork was deployed on August 5, it introduced the highly anticipated EIP-1559 upgrade that adjusted the transaction fee calculation system. Part of that adjustment introduced a mechanism that burns a portion of the base fees collected.
According to ultrasound money which tracks the amount burnt, 25,600 ETH has been burnt at the time of writing. At current prices, this equates to around $80 million in just under a week.
The Ethereum economy is not expected to see sustained deflation until the fee burning is combined with the reduction in block reward issuance as a result of the merge to proof-of-stake at some stage in 2022.
The news is not all good for Ethereum users however, as gas prices have increased again. According to Bitinfocharts, the average transaction price has climbed to $20 from a low of around $4 in late July. Etherscan’s gas tracker is reporting as much as $28.60 for a token swap on Uniswap.
The surge in demand for Ethereum blockspace has been driven by NFTs with the OpenSea marketplace, Gala Games’ Vox, and Axie Infinity all in the top 4 for gas burning with a combined total of 2,200 ETH, or $7 million burned so far.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VanEck files for Bitcoin Strategy ETF as SEC Chair expresses preference for BTC futures products
VanEck has filed for a new Bitcoin Strategy ETF that is tied to BTC futures products. The investment manager’s Bitcoin ETF approval has been stalled by the SEC. This move comes after Gary Gensler stated that he is more open to ETFs based on BTC futures traded on the CME.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing. Dogecoin price rallied 42% between August 6 and August 8 in one fell swoop.
BitMEX to pay $100 million in fines to settle charges with CFTC, FinCEN
BitMEX has made an agreement to pay a hefty fine to settle a case with two regulatory agencies, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Shiba Inu price anticipates 40% advance
Shiba Inu price moved out of its long-standing consolidation as it shot up explosively. While the bulls could not sustain this flight, a minor retracement has pushed SHIB down to support levels where it currently trades. Shiba Inu price consolidated between ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.