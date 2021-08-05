As per Elliott Wave analysis ETHUSD is making a bigger recovery ahead of hard fork, ideally an A-B-C flat correction into a higher degree wave B. But, we are already tracking final stages of wave C of B that can find the resistance around 3000, maybe even 3500 area, from where we should be aware of strong bearish reversal back to lows for a higher degree wave C
ETH/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
