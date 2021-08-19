Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prepares for dip to $2,800

- Ethereum price is facing indecision after making a nearly 100% gain from the recent rally.
- ETH is consolidating, moving sideways and facing the risk of a 6% dip.
- Only a break above the enormous hurdle would have Ethereum price revive its uptrend.
Ethereum price is retracing from following its explosive rally that witnessed ETH surge by over 95% from the July 20 low. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now consolidating as volume gradually subsides.
Ethereum price faces mighty resistance
Ethereum price has broken below the governing ascending parallel channel pattern that commenced on August 7, which previously suggested a bullish outlook. It appears that since ETH has sliced below the lower boundary of the chart pattern at $3,096, the bullish outlook has been voided for now.
The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a third consecutive top signal on the August 16 daily candle, warning that Ethereum price was headed for a trend reversal.
The recent plunge also pushed Ethereum price lower under the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $3,037. The indecision shown by the series of doji candles on the 12-hour chart suggests that ETH may continue to move sideways as there is a general equilibrium between buyers and sellers.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Should selling pressure witness a spike, Ethereum price could fall further, reaching the bearish target given by the governing technical pattern, tagging the downside trend line of the lower parallel channel at $2,819 that coincides with the 50 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
If the bears continue to take control, Ethereum price may test the reliability of the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at $2,722 as support.
On the upside, Ethereum price is faced with a stiff hurdle at the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $3,037. The three previous candles closed below this level consecutively, suggesting that this level could be a tough obstacle for ETH.
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data shows that over 480,000 addresses that purchased over 8 million ETH at an average price of $3,039 are underwater at the current price.
ETH IOMAP
Only a break above this area could void the bearish outlook and open up the possibility of a revival of the Ethereum price rally.
There are still a few key levels to tackle for ETH if it is able to break free from the current pullback.
Above the 50% Fibonacci extension level is the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $3,135. Should Ethereum price be able to conquer this level, ETH is more likely to continue printing higher highs and eventually attempt to surpass its all-time high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
