Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could fall towards $1,500 as whales go into a selling spree

- Ethereum price remains contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern.
- The digital asset faces a lot of selling pressure in the short-term.
- Whales have been selling a lot of ETH in the past week.
Ethereum had a significant rebound from a critical support level on the 12-hour chart touching $1,877 on March 10. However, on-chain metrics suggest that the smart-contracts giant could be facing a significant correction soon.
Ethereum price at risk of a drop to $1,500
On the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal which could push Ethereum price down to the lower trendline of the ascending broadening wedge pattern at $1,500.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
Additionally, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins ($180,000,000 and $1,800,000,000) has decreased significantly from 157 on March 1 to 148 currently.
ETH Holders Distribution chart
The number of Ethereum coins locked inside DeFi protocols also decreased in the past week from 8.88 million to 8.68 million but the sum inside exchanges continues to decrease, which is a bullish factor.
ETH Supply on Exchanges
To invalidate the sell signal presented by the TD Sequential indicator, bulls must push ETH above $1,877 with a 12-hour candlestick close. This would drive Ethereum price towards the upper trendline of the pattern at $2,300.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto risk appetite returns as Bitcoin cuts through $55,000
The cryptocurrency market has been sluggish over the past couple of weeks apart from selected altcoins which have continued to post double-digit gains, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ).
Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM seeks 30% upswing if it can pass key barrier
Cosmos has been trading sideways for the past two weeks. The digital asset is trading between two key levels that will determine the price action of ATOM for the next month.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing
Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.