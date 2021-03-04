Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls needs to tackle $1,700 before eyeing $2,000

- ETH/USD picks up bids near intraday high, extends Sunday’s bounce off one-month low.
- 21-day SMA, previous support line from late-December and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside.
- Bears will have a bumpy road on their return.
Ethereum bulls are in full swing while attacking the $1,600 level, currently up 1.77% intraday near $1,595, amid initial Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin extends recovery moves from a one-month low, marked on Sunday.
Also favoring the ETH/USD bulls could be the receding bearish bias shown by the MACD as well as sustained trading beyond key Fibonacci retracement levels of late-December 2020 to February 20, 2021, upside.
However, a convergence of 21-day SMA, a 10-week-old previous support line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement will test the bulls around $1,700 before giving them a go to the $2,000 threshold.
If at all the ETH/USD fades upside momentum below $1,700, it risks declining back to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,300 and then to the $1,120 level comprising 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement.
Also acting as a downside filter is the mid-January low near $980 and the $1,000 psychological magnet.
Overall, Ethereum bulls are rolling their sleeves for a fresh record high but need to validate their strength.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1592.87
|Today Daily Change
|25.01
|Today Daily Change %
|1.60%
|Today daily open
|1567.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1702.44
|Daily SMA50
|1531.52
|Daily SMA100
|1127.88
|Daily SMA200
|763.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1657.91
|Previous Daily Low
|1476.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|1367.36
|Previous Monthly High
|2041.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1271.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1588.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1545.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1477.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1386.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1295.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1658.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1839.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ADA could retrace in the short-term before massive 20% breakout
Cardano has been trading sideways since its high of $1.48 established on February 27. The digital asset just had a significant breakout from an important pattern and aims for a high of $1.5 in the long-term.
Ethereum price poised for greatness as on-chain metrics suggest move to $2,000 is approaching
On January 14, Ethereum price had a significant spike and started to outperform Bitcoin for the first time since July 2020. However, the trend didn’t last long and ETH started to fade away in February despite Bitcoin price also falling.
VET hints at a 75% bull rally
VeChain price has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel for over the past two months. The pattern’s lower trendline cushioned the recent 42% crash. Bouncing off this support level now suggests the possibility of a 75% upswing towards the channel’s upper trendline at $0.084.
Crypto bull market warming up as Bitcoin heads for $58,000
The cryptocurrency market seems to be flipping bullish after Bitcoin made a real move above $50,000 on Wednesday during the European session. BTC's move also poked Ethereum bulls to join the market from the sidelines, pushing the price past $1,600.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.