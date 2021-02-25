Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls eye key hurdles above $1,700 during the latest recovery

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD rises for the second consecutive day, extends bounce off two-month-old support line.
  • 10-day, 21-day SMAs to probe the bulls before directing them to the record highs.
  • Bears need validation from 50-day SMA even if they conquer the key support line.

Ethereum bulls catch a breather around the intraday high of $1,660, currently up 1.25% around $1,645, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the altcoin manages to extend bounce off an ascending trend line from late-2020.

Although normal RSI conditions suggest further corrective pullback, 21-day and 10-day SMA levels, respectively near $1,780 and $1,800, will test the short-term bulls.

It should also be noted that the ETH/USD run-up past-$1,800 needs to cross the $2,000 threshold before targeting to refresh the recently flashed all-time high of $2,041.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below the stated support line, at $1,590 now, needs to break the 50-day SMA level of $1,497 to recall the ETH/USD sellers.

Following that, the latest swing low of $1,367 and the monthly low around $1,270 will lure the pessimists.

Overall, ETH/USD is up for corrective pullback but the bulls shouldn’t be careless.

ETH/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1646.32
Today Daily Change 21.02
Today Daily Change % 1.29%
Today daily open 1625.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1784.1
Daily SMA50 1489.39
Daily SMA100 1060.17
Daily SMA200 725.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1714
Previous Daily Low 1500.28
Previous Weekly High 1974.98
Previous Weekly Low 1659.93
Previous Monthly High 1477.3
Previous Monthly Low 715.22
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1632.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1581.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1512.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 1399.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 1298.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 1726.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 1826.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1939.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk

Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk

As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of ...

More Dogecoin News

Tron Price Forecast: TRX eyes up potential bounce to $0.06 as indicators scream buy

Tron Price Forecast: TRX eyes up potential bounce to $0.06 as indicators scream buy

Tron price has defended a critical support level at $0.038 and eyes up a significant rebound towards $0.06. The digital asset lost about 35% of its market capitalization in the past 48 hours after a widespread ...

More TRON news

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL could slip even lower after key pattern breaks bearish

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL could slip even lower after key pattern breaks bearish

Zilliqa price had a massive rally towards $0.161 on February 13 and topped out at $0.157 on February 20, forming a potential double top. This pattern was confirmed on February 23 after the bears ...

More Zilliqa news

Chainlink remains bullish despite short-term sell-off as whales hold strong

Chainlink remains bullish despite short-term sell-off as whales hold strong

Chainlink suffered a major drop just like the rest of the market, falling from a high of $34.2 to a low of 20.8 in less than 36 hours. Despite the significant sell-off, whales haven't sold their holdings and remain ...

More ChainLink news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location