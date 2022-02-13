Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears put 15% drop on the radar

Ethereum price could be headed for a 15% drop toward $2,472 after a bearish chart pattern emerged.

The token may be able to discover and test multiple lines of defense before reaching the pessimistic target.

In order to invalidate the bearish outlook, Ethereum bulls must target levels above $3,020.

Ethereum price is at risk of further decline after the token sliced below a critical line of defense and the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $2,944. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a bearish target of a 15% drop toward $2,472.

Ethereum price to test various support levels

Ethereum price has sliced below the lower boundary of the rising wedge pattern, putting the pessimistic target at $2,472 on the radar.

The first line of defense for Ethereum price is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,855.

Additional footholds may emerge at the 50 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,772, then at the 50% retracement level at $2,722.

If selling pressure continues to increase, Ethereum price could fall toward the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $2,672.

An increase in bearish sentiment may send Ethereum price lower toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,589 which acts as the last line of defense before ETH reaches the bearish target at $2,472.

ETH/USDT 12-hour chart

However, if buying pressure increases, Ethereum price may aim to tag $3,020 next, where the 21 twelve-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level coincide.

An additional spike in buy orders may push Ethereum price higher toward the 100 twelve-hour SMA at $3,134 next, then toward the MRI’s resistance line at $3,357.

Bigger aspirations may target the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $3,698 if sentiment shifts bullish.