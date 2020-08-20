The bulls managed to make a comeback following a heavily bearish Wednesday.

ETC/USD has one strong resistance level at $7.11.

ETC/USD daily confluence detector

ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed the price up from $6.80 to $6.97. The bulls have the momentum required to push past the $7-level. If they manage to do so, the buyers will need to overcome resistance at $7.11, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

On the downside, the price is supported by healthy support at $6.93, $6.81 and $6.66. The $6.93-level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, among others. Up next, the $6.81-level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels. Finally, the $6.66-level has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day SMA 50.

