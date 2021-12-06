- Ethereum price has shown resilience as it quickly recovered from the recent crypto market crash.
- ETH has outperformed Bitcoin and has reached a three-year high on the ETH/BTC chart.
- A prominent crypto analyst suggested that investors are using Ethereum as a hedge.
Ethereum price has been standing out from other cryptocurrency assets, as Bitcoin and most altcoins have been struggling to recover from the recent losses. Although the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization crashed to a low of $3,400 over the weekend, ETH is holding firmly against BTC, reaching a three-year high on the ETH/BTC chart.
Ethereum dwarfed losses against Bitcoin
Ethereum price has reached a three-year high on the ETH/BTC chart on December 5, reaching 0.857 BTC, the highest level seen since May 2018. Despite the market collapse on December 4, the layer 1 token recovered most of its losses, while Bitcoin and other altcoins are struggling to move higher.
ETH/BTC 12-hour chart
According to prominent crypto analyst Crypto Birb, “it seems that investors are taking ETH as a hedge here,” as Ethereum recovered quickly against BTC.
Lukas Enzerdorfer-Konrad, the chief product officer at Bitpanda stated that the ETH/BTC monthly close in November was the best one in almost four years and that the bulls could continue to have “some power left for an additional run.”
Ethereum price to face stiff hurdle at $4,300
Ethereum price managed to reclaim a critical support level at $4,000, suggesting that ETH has shown strength and appears ready to tag higher levels.
The first obstacle for Ethereum price appears to be at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $4,211. ETH will face a challenging hurdle at $4,323, where the 21, 50 and 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) converge. If the token manages to slice above this level, the bulls may be incentivized to target the November 26 high at $4,551 next.
Bigger aspirations will target the all-time high at $4,868 and Ethereum price may be prepared for lift-off toward the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $5,762.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
However, investors should note that Ethereum price must stay above the psychological level at $4,000 for the bullish outlook to be validated.
The first line of defense for Ethereum price is at the October 28 low at $4,115, then at the November 22 low at $4,022. If selling pressure increases, ETH may fall toward the support trend line $3,914 before sliding lower to meet the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $3,865.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price eyes 25% gains as on-chain metrics signal recovery
Cardano price is consolidating after a swift recovery from the December 4 flash crash. Investors can expect the next leg to set up a higher high and flip the narrative bullish. Moreover, on-chain metrics for ADA also suggest that this move is possible.
Shiba Inu price deviates from the mean, hinting at a 25% upswing for SHIB
Shiba Inu price looks ready to move higher as it collects liquidity resting below crucial levels. This move has primed SHIB for an upswing, and the confirmation will arrive after a higher high is set up. A swing low below $0.0000295 will invalidate the bullish thesis
Bitmart exchange confirms hack resulting in $200 million in crypto losses
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart has recently suffered a hack, with an estimated $200 million in losses as a result. The hacker made away with over 20 tokens, including Shiba Inu, Binance Coin, SafeMoon and used decentralized ...
XRP must break $1.20 to regain bullish momentum
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest Ripple faces stiff resistance.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?