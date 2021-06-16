Ethereum price isn't out of the woods just yet, ETH targets $2,300 first

- Ethereum price seems prime for rejection.
- A spike in selling pressure could see ETH drop to $2,300.
- Only a break above $2,700 might delay the bearish outlook.
Ethereum price appears to be losing strength despite the recent rebound.
Ethereum price faces rejection
In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ethereum price could be heading next as ETH fails to break above crucial resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar consolidates, anticipating 35% gains
XLM price has been on a downtrend for almost 20 days. The inability of buyers has failed to prop up Stellar. As a result, the cryptocurrency has spent more time closer to the range low than the swing high. However, a 10% retracement is likely to trigger a 35% upswing to $0.403.
SHIB Price Forecast: Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker. A spike in selling pressure could send Shiba Inu drop to $0.0000050.
House Democrats form crypto-focused working group to address regulatory concerns
The chair of the full House Financial Services Committee has highlighted concerns of the cryptocurrency industry as adoption is on the rise. A working group has been formed with Democratic members to investigate further into the digital asset industry.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL postpones 22% bull rally
Zilliqa price had plans of heading higher after rejection at the mid-way point of the range it is traversing. However, the weakness in Bitcoin price seems to have kept it from rising. As ZIL pulls back, it will try to find a stable support level that will cushion the drop and serve as a foothold for future upswings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.