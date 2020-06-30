Ethereum Price Forecast: Why Ethereum is sinking to $200 while daily active address hit two-year high

- Ethereum network activity surge with active addresses hitting over 486,000.
- The growing network activity has been attributed to the activities related to the stablecoin Tether (USDT).
- Ethereum 2.0 developers hit two milestones ahead of Phase 0 of the Ethereum 2.0 launch.
Ethereum price is experiencing gruesome trading sessions since last week when the recovery hit a wall at $250. At the moment, Ether has a market value of $226 after bulls failed at breaking above the resistance at $230.
Data by Santiment, a cryptocurrency research platform indicates that the daily active Ethereum addresses have hit a two-year high. The address currently ranges at 486,000; a level that has not been achieved since May 2018.
Factors behind the surge in Ethereum network activity
Not long ago, Santiment shared data regarding ETH addresses holding at least 0.1 ETH hitting a new all-time high. In addition to that, the second-largest cryptocurrency is dealing with higher transaction fees compared to Bitcoin for the third week in a row. Developers and the community are currently working on a way to restrict the fees from increasing uncontrollably.
The surge in activity within the Ethereum network has been attributed to the rapidly growing stablecoin, Tether (USDT). The largest stablecoin has been on a printing spree despite the controversies that the USDT tokens are not fully backed with equal amounts of USD. The version of USDT executing on the Ethereum network takes up the majority of the stablecoin’s total supply. To make transactions users of USDT are required to pay gas fees.
Another key factor for the surge in activity is the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. At the moment, the funds locked in the ecosystem have hit highs above $1.6 billion. Note that even as the DeFi ecosystem grows, it does not signal potential rally for Ethereum (ETH) because users have a tendency to use stablecoins to make transactions.
Related content: Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin set for another gruesome week
Ethereum 2.0 update
Developers are working around the clock to ensure that the much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 is released soon. Updates from the Ethereum community indicate that developers have completed two more milestones that will guarantee the launch of Phase 0.
First, the Ethereum 2.0 developers are now ready to roll out the very first multi-client test. The version of the testnet has been dubbed Altona v0.12. It is expected to be the last of the major upgrades of the test network. It is also going to lay the framework for the eventual launch of ETH 2.0.
Second, the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract is now up-to-date. The latest version was programmed in Solidity and not Vyper compiler. However, it was verified utilizing the initial specifications of the earlier version. The new contract will support the deposit of 32 ETH to be used mainly in staking.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BCH/USD growth attempt stalled at 1-hour SMA100
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the fifth largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.28 billion. The coin hit the intraday high at $224.87 during early Asian hours and retreated to $223.00 by the time of writing.
XRP/USD struggles at $0.1800, more sidelined trading ahead
XRP/USD has settled in the middle of $0.1700-$0.1800 range after a sharp sell-off to $0.1691 during the past weekend. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1766, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
LTC/USD turns deaf ear to positive fundamentals
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.68 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.66 billion. The coin knocked at $42.00 during early Asian hours and retreated to $41.30 by the time of writing.
Why Ethereum is sinking to $200 while daily active address hit two-year high
Ethereum price is experiencing gruesome trading sessions since last week when the recovery hit a wall at $250. At the moment, Ether has a market value of $226 after bulls failed at breaking above the resistance at $230.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.