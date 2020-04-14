Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD at risk of a daily bear flag breach

- Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.15% in the session on Tuesday.
- ETH/USD has been moving within consolidation mode over the last few sessions.
- The price to move into a definitive trend needs to break down $200 to the upside, or $150 to the downside.
ETH/USD daily chart
Price action has formed a potential bearish flag via the daily chart view, at risk of a breakout to the downside.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
The price movements via the 60-minute chart view remain very much directionless, with supply observed from $157-159. There is the possibility of a bullish pennant breakout.
Spot rate: 153.38
Relative change: +1.15%
High: 159.2658.81
Low: 155.61
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|156.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.31
|Daily SMA50
|168.03
|Daily SMA100
|182.44
|Daily SMA200
|172.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.3
|Previous Daily Low
|149.86
|Previous Weekly High
|176.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.8
|Previous Monthly High
|252.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD decouples from gold, Peter Schiff rejoices
Bitcoin's correlation with gold has been weakening recently. The precious metal surpassed $1,700 mark for the first time since 2012 amid global flight to safety in times of economic uncertainty inspired by coronavirus outbreak.
LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140
Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains.
ETH/USD struggles to stay above short-term bullish trendline
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $158.70. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and 1.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
XRP/USD bears stand ready, sell-off may continue towards $0.1700
Ripple ha settled below $0.1900, which is a bearish signal for the coin in the short run. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1880, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.