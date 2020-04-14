Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD at risk of a daily bear flag breach

  • Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.15% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • ETH/USD has been moving within consolidation mode over the last few sessions.
  • The price to move into a definitive trend needs to break down $200 to the upside, or $150 to the downside. 

ETH/USD daily chart

Price action has formed a potential bearish flag via the daily chart view, at risk of a breakout to the downside. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

The price movements via the 60-minute chart view remain very much directionless, with supply observed from $157-159. There is the possibility of a bullish pennant breakout. 

Spot rate:                      153.38

Relative change:          +1.15%

High:                             159.2658.81

Low:                              155.61

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 157.44
Today Daily Change 0.67
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 156.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 147.31
Daily SMA50 168.03
Daily SMA100 182.44
Daily SMA200 172.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 159.3
Previous Daily Low 149.86
Previous Weekly High 176.48
Previous Weekly Low 140.8
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 153.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 155.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 145.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 160.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 164.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 170.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

