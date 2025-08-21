Ethereum price today: $4,210
- Ethereum's supply in profit has crossed the 90% mark, a level that historically triggers heavy selling activity.
- Profit-taking lingers as Cleveland Fed President Hammack says she would not support a rate cut if the Fed were to meet tomorrow.
- ETH could find support near the $4,000 level and a key rising trendline.
Ethereum's (ETH) large percentage of supply in profit could stir selling activity as hawkish signs continue to grow on Thursday, ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
Ethereum faces pressure from high supply in profit
Following an over 90% rise between July and August, Ethereum's percentage of total supply in profit reached 99% last week and is currently hovering around 93% after a slight correction.
While such a large amount of supply in profit shows a strong performance, it has historically triggered a large correction in ETH. The top altcoin plunged nearly 50% in May 2021 after supply in profit crossed the 90% mark. Another 70% crash followed as ETH reached an all-time high in November 2021.
After nearly two years of consolidation, ETH's supply in profit rose again above the 90% mark last year, sparking a correction on two separate occasions. The last event triggered more than a 60% crash that spanned December 2024 through March 2025.
ETH Percent of Total Supply in Profit. Source: Santiment
Ethereum has begun to exhibit similar correction signs following a higher-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data last week.
The high inflation data calmed excitement over a potential rate cut in the next Fed meeting, causing a de-risking across risk assets — ETH has seen over a 10% decline so far.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) July meeting minutes, released on Wednesday, have also exacerbated cautious sentiment, pushing expectations of a rate cut lower. The probability of a rate cut in September, which was well above 90% last week, has declined to 73.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Odds of the Fed not cutting interest rates rose to 34% on prediction market Kalshi, its highest level since August 1st.
Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack fueled the rising risk-off sentiment in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday, where she raised concerns about inflation and played down talks of a rate cut.
"We have inflation that's too high and has been trending upwards over the past year," said Hammack. "With the information I have, if the meeting was tomorrow, I would not see a case for reducing interest rates."
All eyes are now set on the Fed's annual retreat at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver a widely anticipated speech on Friday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bullish momentum wanes, key support levels to watch
Ethereum saw $79 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, comprising $51 million and $28 million in liquidated long and short positions, according to Coinglass data.
After bouncing near the $4,100 level, ETH faced a rejection around $4,370 on Thursday, just above the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the downside, the top altcoin has to stay above the $4,000 psychological level and a key ascending trendline to maintain a bullish outlook. A decline below these levels could see ETH find support at $3,470.
On the upside, ETH could validate another bullish pennant if it recovers the $4,500 level and smashes its all-time resistance at $4,868.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level but trending downwards, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, indicating weakening bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Analysis: PI token rises as CEX withdrawals signal bullish demand
Pi Network’s PI token edges higher following the 4.92% rise from Wednesday. A significant outflow from CEXs’ wallet balances signals increased withdrawals over the last 24 hours.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum eyes rebound, XRP holds key support
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady at press time on Thursday, following minor turbulence after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Bitcoin steadies at $113,500 as traders await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Bitcoin (BTC) steadies around $113,500 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling 3% so far this week. On-chain data shows that weakening demand and profit-taking continue to weigh on BTC.
BNB, SOL, DOGE bounce back as Bitcoin ends the two-day slump
Top cryptocurrencies such as BNB, formerly known as Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin are back in the green with a nearly 4% rise in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin halts the two-day slump with a 1.24% jump on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.