Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Altcoin, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 21 November

The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with discussions about a potential "Crypto-Czar" role in the White House. President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering creating this position to guide US policy on blockchain and digital assets, signaling an effort to modernize crypto regulations. Among the names suggested, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum, has proposed Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, for the role.

Bitcoin has shattered another milestone, surging past $97,000 in what has been an extraordinary week for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. While the recent U.S. presidential election provided a spark, a confluence of regulatory developments, market optimism, and institutional adoption has powered Bitcoin’s meteoric rise.

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new high of $98,384 on Thursday, with altcoins also rallying in response to US President-elected Donald Trump's crypto-friendly stance. On-chain data suggests the Altcoin Season Index has further growth potential, as investors appear hesitant to fully rotate into altcoins while BTC edges closer to the $100,000 milestone.

