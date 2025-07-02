Ethereum price today: $2,590
- Bitwise's Matt Hougan predicts Ethereum ETFs could attract $10 billion in inflows in the second half of 2025.
- The products recorded three consecutive days of net inflows, totaling $150 million, after taking in $40.68 million on Tuesday.
- ETH could test the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle after rising 8% over the past 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 8% on Wednesday following predictions from Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the top altcoin could draw in $10 billion worth of inflows in the second half of the year.
Ethereum ETFs to attract $10 billion in second half of 2025
Ethereum ETFs could attract $10 billion in inflows in the second half of the year as the tokenization and stablecoin narrative gains momentum, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan.
"Flows into Ethereum ETFs are going to accelerate significantly in H2. The combination of stablecoins & stocks moving over Ethereum is an easy-to-grasp narrative for traditional investors," wrote Hougan in an X post on Tuesday.
Robinhood's launch of tokenized stocks on Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) Arbitrum, as well as increased interest in stablecoins following the Senate's passage of the GENIUS bill in June, have boosted sentiment in the top altcoin.
This is evident in US spot Ethereum ETF flows in June, where they saw net inflows of $1.16 billion, their second-best monthly performance since debuting in July 2024, according to SoSoValue data. If the products continue their positive momentum, they could be on track to surpass the $5 billion cumulative net inflow threshold before their first anniversary on July 23.
ETH ETFs recorded net inflows of $40.68 million on Tuesday, extending their inflow streak to three consecutive days, totaling about $150 million. The inflows indicate that traditional investors maintained a bullish stance in ETH despite prices remaining range-bound during the period.
In contrast, US spot Bitcoin ETFs broke their 15-day inflow streak, succumbing to bearish pressure on Tuesday after recording $342.25 million in outflows.
Meanwhile, several public companies are expanding their ETH allocation, aiming to replicate Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) playbook for the top altcoin.
NASDAQ-listed Bit Digital (BTBT) secured an extra $21.4 million to boost its Ethereum treasury strategy as underwriters activated an option to buy an extra 11.25 million shares following its public offering last week, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday.
SharpLink Gaming (SBET) also revealed it purchased 9,468 ETH last week after raising an additional $24.4 million by selling 2.5 million shares through an at-the-market (ATM) facility. Since announcing its ETH treasury plans in May, the company has accumulated 198,167 ETH.
Former Bitcoin miner BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) is also looking to kickstart an ETH treasury strategy with plans to raise $250 million in a private placement.
Coinbase analysts have cautioned that companies copying Strategy's playbook could trigger a system risk in the crypto market.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH moves above tight consolidation range, eyes symmetrical triangle breakout
Ethereum experienced $103.53 million in futures liquidations, with long and short liquidations reaching $24.89 million and $78.64 million, respectively, in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.
After bouncing off the support near $2,350, ETH surged above the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) convergence. The move marks a breakout from a weeks-long consolidation in the tight $2,300-$2,500 range.
ETH/USDT daily chart
To validate the breakout, ETH must stage a firm move above the upper boundary of a key symmetrical triangle pattern while holding the SMAs' convergence as support. A rejection at the triangle's resistance and subsequent decline into the $2,300-$2,500 range again could invalidate the breakout.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in the overbought region. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is testing its moving average line. A firm crossover above will accelerate the bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin resumes upward momentum eyeing all-time highs as Ethereum, XRP offer bullish signals
Bitcoin (BTC) resumes its bullish momentum after briefly declining to $105,100 on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at around $107,665 at the time of writing, up nearly 2% on the day.
Celestia Price Forecast: Bullish RSI divergence in TIA fuels channel breakout chances
Celestia’s quick intraday recovery outpaces other top altcoins in the last 24 hours. TIA Open Interest surges amid the growing anticipation of a trend reversal. The technical outlook shows a bullish RSI divergence that could trigger a breakout from a falling channel.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump’s budget bill and tariff chatter resume
Bitcoin price hovers in a range-bound scenario after a 7.32% rally the previous week. Reports indicate that Trump’s budget deadline and tariff pause expiration in early July could impact the price of BTC.
Bonk discontinues redemption for Solana Saga owners as claims slow down
Bonk shows a quick recovery following a bearish start to the week, teases a post-retest reversal from a falling wedge pattern. Bonk announces the discontinuation of token redemption for Solana Saga phone owners from July 31.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.