Ethereum price today: $2,590

Ethereum (ETH) is up 8% on Wednesday following predictions from Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the top altcoin could draw in $10 billion worth of inflows in the second half of the year.

Ethereum ETFs to attract $10 billion in second half of 2025

Ethereum ETFs could attract $10 billion in inflows in the second half of the year as the tokenization and stablecoin narrative gains momentum, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan.

"Flows into Ethereum ETFs are going to accelerate significantly in H2. The combination of stablecoins & stocks moving over Ethereum is an easy-to-grasp narrative for traditional investors," wrote Hougan in an X post on Tuesday.

Robinhood's launch of tokenized stocks on Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) Arbitrum, as well as increased interest in stablecoins following the Senate's passage of the GENIUS bill in June, have boosted sentiment in the top altcoin.

This is evident in US spot Ethereum ETF flows in June, where they saw net inflows of $1.16 billion, their second-best monthly performance since debuting in July 2024, according to SoSoValue data. If the products continue their positive momentum, they could be on track to surpass the $5 billion cumulative net inflow threshold before their first anniversary on July 23.

ETH ETFs recorded net inflows of $40.68 million on Tuesday, extending their inflow streak to three consecutive days, totaling about $150 million. The inflows indicate that traditional investors maintained a bullish stance in ETH despite prices remaining range-bound during the period.

In contrast, US spot Bitcoin ETFs broke their 15-day inflow streak, succumbing to bearish pressure on Tuesday after recording $342.25 million in outflows.

Meanwhile, several public companies are expanding their ETH allocation, aiming to replicate Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) playbook for the top altcoin.

NASDAQ-listed Bit Digital (BTBT) secured an extra $21.4 million to boost its Ethereum treasury strategy as underwriters activated an option to buy an extra 11.25 million shares following its public offering last week, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) also revealed it purchased 9,468 ETH last week after raising an additional $24.4 million by selling 2.5 million shares through an at-the-market (ATM) facility. Since announcing its ETH treasury plans in May, the company has accumulated 198,167 ETH.

Former Bitcoin miner BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) is also looking to kickstart an ETH treasury strategy with plans to raise $250 million in a private placement.

Coinbase analysts have cautioned that companies copying Strategy's playbook could trigger a system risk in the crypto market.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH moves above tight consolidation range, eyes symmetrical triangle breakout

Ethereum experienced $103.53 million in futures liquidations, with long and short liquidations reaching $24.89 million and $78.64 million, respectively, in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

After bouncing off the support near $2,350, ETH surged above the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) convergence. The move marks a breakout from a weeks-long consolidation in the tight $2,300-$2,500 range.

ETH/USDT daily chart

To validate the breakout, ETH must stage a firm move above the upper boundary of a key symmetrical triangle pattern while holding the SMAs' convergence as support. A rejection at the triangle's resistance and subsequent decline into the $2,300-$2,500 range again could invalidate the breakout.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in the overbought region. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is testing its moving average line. A firm crossover above will accelerate the bullish momentum.