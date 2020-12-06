Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH gradually building towards a massive breakout, $700 is nigh

- Ethereum is looking forward to a big breakout if the crucial hurdle at $620 is broken.
- The IOMAP model validates the expected bull run after revealing the absence of substantial hurdles.
Ethereum has leaned to the bullish side despite the lack of price movement across the cryptocurrency market over the weekend. The smart contract token is still trading slightly under $620, but a bullish building momentum hints at an enormous breakout to $700.
Ethereum is battling one more critical hurdle before breaking out
Ether found support at $560 in conjunction with the hypotenuse of the ascending triangle. The reversal stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, calling on the buyers to increase their positions.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is pivotal at $600, while bulls are looking forward to a massive breakout above the x-axis. A colossal spike is expected to emanate from the triangle breakout, sending Ethereum to $700.
The Relative Strength Index validates the bullish momentum as it settles above the midline. The motion towards the overbought might call for more buy orders. If enough volume is created, Ethereum will gain momentum to confirm the triangle breakout.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP adds credibility to the anticipated bull run by revealing the absence of strong resistance zones. Buyers have one minor task; to overcome the little seller congestion between $600 and $618. Here, roughly 614,000 addresses previously purchased nearly 777,500 ETH.
Ethereum IOMAP chart
On the downside, immense support is provided for the largest altcoin. It is doubtful that the decline will overshoot the buyer congestion area at $518 to $598. Here, approximately 791,000 addresses bought roughly 9.8 million ETH.
It is worth mentioning that the bullish narrative will be sabotaged if ETH/USD slices through the robust IOMAP support. The losses that may come into the picture are likely to refresh $540. Moreover, failing to close the day above $600 will either delay recovery or confirm the breakdown to $540.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
