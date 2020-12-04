Paul Tudor Jones endorses Ethereum while ETH price seems ready for the ultimate liftoff to $800

- Legendary fund manager Paul Tudor believes cryptocurrencies will be split into different categories like metals.
- Ethereum price remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout.
Paul Tudor Jones is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who believes Bitcoin is still in its infancy and people do not know how to value it. Tudor states that around 20 years from now, our kids will be using some type of digital currencies.
Paul Tudor also believes that in the future the crypto space will be divided into precious currencies like Bitcoin, transactional cryptocurrencies along with sovereigns and, lastly, industrial digital assets, which could be Ethereum.
Ethereum price is bounded inside an ascending triangle pattern
At the time of writing, Ethereum bulls have created an ascending triangle on the 4-hour chart and managed to defend the lower trendline again on December 4. The upper boundary is set at $619, which is the most critical resistance level.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
A clear breakout above $619 can quickly push Ethereum price towards $755. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart reveals almost no resistance to the upside besides the range between $592 and $609.
ETH IOMAP chart
It seems that a breakout above $609 would easily drive Ethereum price towards the upper boundary of the pattern at $619 and above it as the IOMAP shows no opposition until $680. On the other hand, there is a robust support area between $555 and $573.
A breakdown below the lower trendline of the triangle at $580 would push Ethereum price down to $555. Failure to hold this level can potentially drive ETH towards a lower price target at $468.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin price is about to crash
Bitcoin is changing hands around $19,000. The pioneer digital currency lost over 1% in the past 24 hours; however, it is still in the green zone on a week-to-week basis. BTC celebrated the beginning of the first winter month with a new all-time high at $19,915.
XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6.
Renowned analyst affirms Uniswap price is poised to skyrocket by more than 133%
Uniswap is up 5% in the last 24 hours despite rejection from levels above $4. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token seeks higher support before resuming the uptrend, likely to lead to a 133% rally in the near term.
Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.