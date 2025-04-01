Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes Q2 recovery with Pectra mainnet launch and DEX volume dominance

Ethereum price today: $1,910

Ethereum flipped Solana in March's DEX trading volume following a decline in memecoin activity.

Derive executive notes that the Pectra upgrade could help fuel a potential ETH rebound by Q2 end.

ETH failed to validate a rounding top pattern after bouncing off the $1,800 support level.

Ethereum (ETH) is up 5% on Tuesday, beginning Q2 on a positive note after experiencing its worst Q1 performance last quarter. The top altcoin could rebound in Q2 following Ethereum's recent dominance in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume and the upcoming Pectra mainnet upgrade.

Ethereum could pick up pace in Q2

Ethereum topped the charts for DEX trading volume among top blockchains in March, surpassing Solana for the first time since September 2024. Ethereum DEXs recorded a total volume of $64.69 billion, higher than Solana's $52.62 billion, according to DefiLlama data.

However, the overall DEX volume is far below levels seen in the past four months, particularly in January, when Solana and Ethereum saw cumulative volumes of $258.49 billion and $86.11 billion, respectively.

DEXs volume by chain. Source: DefiLlama

The huge disparity stems from a sharp decline in memecoin activity following President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, exacerbating the crypto market downtrend.

Despite topping DEX volume in March, ETH extended its downtrend in the month, noting a 21% monthly loss.

Ethereum recorded its worst Q1 performance since 2018 last quarter, with a 45% decline, per Coinglass data. This is also its lowest overall quarterly performance since the bear market of Q2 2022.

However, with new features of the upcoming Pectra upgrade potentially hitting mainnet on April 30, Ethereum could outpace Solana's trading volume and potentially see a rebound in its price in Q2 — which is ETH's second-best quarter historically.

"ETH may experience further downside in April, with stagnating daily transactions and ETF flows. However, there is potential for a rebound by the end of Q2 as the Pectra upgrade goes live and interest returns in the lead-up to ETH CC in Cannes," wrote Sean Dawson, Head of Research at crypto options exchange Derive.

"For ETH, there is a 22% chance that its price will drop below $1,600 by April 25 and a 17% chance that it will rise above $2,000 by the same date," he added, using Derive trading data.

Pectra will introduce several new features to Ethereum, including wallet recovery, transaction batching and blob expansion.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH bounces off $1,800, fails to validate rounding top pattern

Ethereum saw $45.80 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations accounted for $9.73 million and $36.07 million, respectively.

ETH bounced off the $1,800 support, rising 5% on Tuesday after failing to validate a rounding top pattern on the weekly chart. The top altcoin now faces a hurdle at $2,070, a resistance that could be gaining strength, considering ETH has seen a rejection near it for two consecutive weeks.

ETH/USDT weekly chart

If ETH smashes the resistance levels at $2,070, $2,260 and a descending trendline extending from December 16, it could begin a major uptrend. However, a decline below $1,800 could see ETH finding support at $1,500.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has remained in the oversold region since February, indicating dominant bearish momentum. The RSI and Stoch have to sustain a firm cross above their moving averages and neutral levels to validate a bullish outlook.