Crypto Today: ETH, SOL, DOGE short traders lead $150M liquidations as BTC price retakes $84K

- Crypto market capitalization surges 2.2% in the last 24 hours to hit $2.83 trillion on Tuesday.
- Bitcoin price led the market rebound, rising as high as $84,500 amid news of fresh BTC purchase from several corporate firms.
- Crypto market liquidations hit $225 million on Tuesday with $115 million short contracts accounting for the majority of the day’s losses.
The cryptocurrency sector has added $54 billion in the last 24 hours as buyers stepped in across global financial markets to halt the sell-off on Monday. At press time, standout catalysts for the rebound include recent Bitcoin (BTC) purchase announcements from several US-based firms and the Congress stablecoin legislation review starting on Wednesday.
Bitcoin market updates:
- Bitcoin price opened trading at $82,500 on Tuesday before rising 2% to reclaim the $84,400 level.
- Microstrategy, Tether and Japan-based Metaplanet all announced fresh BTC purchases in the last 24 hours.
Chart of the day: Blackrock’s IBIT ETF investors post $15M BTC inflows after Larry Fink’s latest statements
Bitcoin ETFs recorded aggregate net outflows of $60.6 million on Monday, positing successive losing days for the first time since March 14, according to the latest data from the analytics platform Fairside.
Bitcoin ETF Flows | March 31, 2025 | Source: Fairside
A closer look at the transaction stats shows that Blackrock’s IBIT ETFs stood out of the pack, posting $15 million inflows.
This comes as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's annual letter to shareholders grabbed headlines, hinting that Bitcoin could replace the US Dollar as the world’s global reserve currency as US national debt mounts.
Altcoin market updates: SOL, ETH, XRP short traders lead $150M short liquidations
The top 25 ranked crypto assets have posted gains in the past 24 hours, with over-leveraged short traders taking heavy losses as the market rally intensifies.
According to CoinGecko data, the broader market has gained 2.2%, with every top-25 asset trading in profit.
Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP have each climbed 2%, while Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK), and Cardano (ADA) lead with 4% gains at press time.
Despite these impressive moves, the relatively modest increase in total market cap suggests a shift in capital allocation.
Crypto Spot Market Performance, April 1 | Source: Coingecko
Traders appear to be rotating funds from smaller-cap assets into large-cap altcoins. If market cap growth fails to hold above 2%, these leading assets may struggle to maintain their gains throughout the trading session.
Meanwhile, in the derivatives market, bulls continue to dominate, forcing a wave of short liquidations.
Crypto Derivatives Markets Performance, April 1 2025 | Coinglass
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin traders have lost $65.58 million, while Ethereum (ETH) shorts saw $59.21 million in liquidations. XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) short sellers suffered major losses, exceeding $5 million respectively.
With short traders accounting for $115 million of the $225 million total liquidations on Tuesday, it suggests traders currently betting against the rally are being squeezed out as momentum shifts in favor of the bulls.
Crypto news updates:
Brian Armstrong pushes for US stablecoin regulation changes to allow interest payments
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has called on US lawmakers to revise regulations preventing stablecoin holders from earning interest on their deposits. He argues that the interest generated from reserve assets backing stablecoins should be passed on to users, similar to how banks offer interest on checking accounts.
However, current US regulations prohibit this practice, limiting the potential benefits for stablecoin holders.
Bybit to shutter NFT and IDO services on April 8
Bybit Web3 will shut down its NFT Marketplace, Inscription Marketplace, and IDO product pages on April 8. Users must manage their assets before the deadline, with alternative NFT trading platforms, including OpenSea, Blur, and Magic Eden on Ethereum, as well as Element Marketplace and Mintle on Mantle. According to the announcement, IDO participants should transfer airdropped tokens to Bybit Web3 wallets secured with seed phrases or private keys.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls defend lifeline support as risk-off sentiment continues
Dogecoin price stays below three major daily moving averages after Elon Musk severed perceived ties to D.O.G.E., the agency. Uncertainty in global markets over Trump’s tariff war heightens risk-off sentiment.
Bitcoin recovers as dominance increases, signaling a shift amid market stress
Bitcoin price recovers slightly, trading above $84,000 on Tuesday after falling 4.29% the previous week. Crypto Finance reports that Bitcoin’s dominance rose to 61.4%, reflecting a shift toward BTC as a resilient asset amid market stress.
Solana Policy Institute launch to shape policies for decentralized networks
Solana Policy Institute aims to educate policymakers on decentralized networks like Solana. SPI plans to unite Solana's ecosystem voices to demonstrate the technology's economic and social benefits amid debates over its decentralization and reliability.
Tether adds to Bitcoin reserves with over $735 million withdrawals from the Bitfinex hot wallet
Arkham intelligence data shows that Tether added 8,888 BTC worth $735 million from the Bitfinex hot wallet. The address currently holds 92,000 BTC, worth $7.65 billion, and is also the sixth-ranked BTC wallet address.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.