- Ethereum saw a spike in profit-taking after making a new all-time high of nearly $4,400.
- The increasing selling pressure pushed Ether to hit a low of $3,500.
- As long as the 50 four-hour simple moving average holds, ETH can rebound toward higher highs.
Ethereum price sits at a crucial support level that would determine likely determine where it is heading next.
Ethereum price finds a foothold
Ethereum price took a 20% nosedive after rising to a new all-time high of nearly $4,400 on May 12. Investors seem to have rushed to exchanges to buy ETH at a discount as prices quickly, reclaiming the 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $3,788 as support.
Although the recent price jump looks promising, only a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $3,788 can lead to an upswing toward the next supply level at $4,179.
If the buyers manage to maintain the bullish momentum, a 5% upswing could develop pushing Ethereum price back to the recent all-time high.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
A failure to stay above the 50 four-hour SMA will spell trouble for Ethereum price. The downswing could trigger a 6% sell-off to the immediate demand barrier that ranges from $3,355 to $3,584, which coincides with the 100 four-hour SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
