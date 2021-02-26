Ethereum price faces significant selling pressure while bears aim for $1,000

- Ethereum price had a breakdown from a crucial pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The number of whales holding ETH has significantly shrunk.
- If ETH bulls can't hold a key support level, the digital asset could drop towards $1,000.
Ethereum price suffered a major blow right after climbing above $2,000 for the first time ever. The smart-contracts giant fell to a low of $1,355 and is on the verge of another leg down.
Ethereum price could dive towards $1,000
On the 12-hour chart, the most significant pattern was the ascending wedge formed since the beginning of 2021. This pattern had a breakdown below the critical support level of $1,750 while the bears target a low of $1,000 in the long-term.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
The breakdown of the ascending wedge pattern has a bearish price target of $1,000 in the long-term. In addition to this, on-chain metrics are also in favor of the bears.
ETH Holders Distribution
The number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 ETH coins ($150,000,000 and $1,500,000,000) has significantly decreased from 161 on February 12 to only 153 currently. This indicates that large holders expect Ethereum price to fall even more.
However, despite the past price action of Ethereum, the number of coins locked inside the Eth2 deposit contract has reached 3.3 million while the total sum of Ethereum locked in DeFi protocols touched 7.95 million. This means that a total of 11.25 million Ethereum are locked away from exchanges decreasing its selling pressure.
ETH IOMAP chart
According to the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart, there is one crucial resistance barrier located between $1,577 and $1,623. A breakout above this point should push Ethereum price towards $1,762.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
