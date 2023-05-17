- Ethereum price indicators point toward a bullish outlook as the downtrend is losing strength.
- Over the past week, Grayscale and Bitwise both pulled their ETH futures ETF requests.
- The meme coin hype resulted in the average transaction fees on Ethereum hitting 2023 highs of $27.
Ethereum being the home of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has more use cases than most of the top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Such utility also attracted flak from not just users but also regulatory bodies, resulting in the Ethereum price finding it difficult to recover. However, that is not the case this time around.
Ethereum use cases could see some slowdown
Ethereum has been an important focus of the regulatory agencies after Ripple and XRP. While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that anything other than Bitcoin is a Security, its Chair Gary Gensler, in a video from one of his MIT lectures, claimed that Ethereum is not a security.
This has left a huge regulatory clarity hole in the space that has made investors cautious.
To add to that, earlier on May 17, Grayscale and Bitwise both pulled out of their plans to issue ETH futures exchange-traded funds (ETF). While Grayscale did not provide a reason for the move, Bitwise, in its withdrawal filing, noted,
"The Trust no longer intends to seek effectiveness of the Fund and no securities of the Fund were sold, or will be sold, pursuant to the above-mentioned Post-Effective Amendment to the Trust's Registration Statement.
Furthermore, the SEC's comments of regulation potentially taking years to develop have added to retail and institutional investors' concerns. This is because the regulatory body stated that it would still continue to follow its "regulation by enforcement" policy.
This leaves ETH the most vulnerable to skepticism owing to its presence in the market as the home of DeFi. Kraken's staking services were shut down earlier this year, particularly due to the SEC's recent crackdown on staking, which is the primary consensus method employed by the Ethereum blockchain.
To add to that, PEPE has made it more troublesome for Ethereum to onboard investors as the meme coin hype pushed the average transaction cost to more than $20. This comes days after the cost was pushed to 2023 highs of nearly $27.
Ethereum average transaction cost
All these instances may look like they could hold a bearish impact on Ethereum price, but they actually won't.
Ethereum price to maintain its eye on the target
Ethereum price is still exhibiting bullish signs thanks to the broader market conditions slightly improving following a sideways movement. Such price action is generally indicative of an incoming rally, which would act as a recovery for ETH.
This makes $2,000 the next target for the Ethereum price. This is because not only is this price point a psychologically important level, but it also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement line of $2,120 to $1,795 retracement.
At the moment, even though the Parabolic SAR's presence above the candlesticks suggests an active downtrend, the Average Directional Index (ADX) below 20.0 indicates that the bears holds little strength.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
However, if the altcoin did decline due to excessive bearish environmental factors, it would still not push the Ethereum price below $1,699 as it coincides with the 200-day EMA, making it a crucial support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AVAX price should tank further as Avalanche price action heads toward $13
Avalanche (AVAX) price is continuing its decline at a slow grind as a bearish triangle has been formed on the charts – a recognizable pattern. Pressure is building again with investors on edge as plenty of tail risks exist.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Polkadot (DOT) Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming
DOTprice action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day SMA. It appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5.
Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Chainlink, the token of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, has likely hit the bottom in the current market cycle. LINK’s average trading returns have consistently declined, with 63.26% of holders sitting on unrealized losses.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.