Ethereum price analysis: RSI indicator struggles to come out of the oversold zone

ETH/USD had its second straight heavily bearish day this Tuesday, falling from $132.65 to $122.20 . The bulls have re-entered the fray to take the price up to $124.75 . They must break past resistance at $128 to sustain positive momentum. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are floating above the price. The Elliott Oscillator and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) show increasing bearish sentiment . The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trying to creep out of the oversold zone.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.