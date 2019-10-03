ETH/USD is currently priced at $180 in the early hours of Thursday.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bearish momentum.

ETH/USD is currently trending in a flag formation and has struggled to break past resistance at $181.50. At present, ETH/USD is priced at $180. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price of ETH/USD fell to $174.60, where it found support and bounced up to $179.95. Since then, ETH/USD has pretty much trended horizontally. The bulls will ideally want to garner enough momentum to break past the resistance barriers at $181.50 and $186.

ETH/USD daily chart

The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves act as immediate resistance. The widening of the 20-day Bollinger jaw indicates increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator shows four consecutive bullish sessions.

