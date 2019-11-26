Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD regains ground above $147.00

- ETH bulls push the price to $147.00 amid global recovery.
- The upside momentum may start fading away at this stage.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.0 billion, has regained ground after a massive sell-off on Monday. ETH/USD hit the bottom at $132.48 and recovered towards $147.00 by the time of writing. The coin is 8% higher from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum's technical picture
On the daily charts, ETH/USD bulls pushed the price above psychological $140.00; while the technical picture has improved, we still need to see a sustainable move above $159.30-$160.00 area (the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel), to negate the immediate bearish scenario. Once this barrier is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $170.00, followed by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $177.30.
On the downside, the initial support is created at $145.00 by a combination of SMA50 1-hour and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on 1-hour chart. If it is broken, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on psychological $140.00, followed by the previous week's low at $138.00.
ETH/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
