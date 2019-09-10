Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery gaining traction

- Ethereum’s shallow recovery spikes above $180 but $190 is far from being tested.
- The shallow up trend is supported by improving technical levels for both the RSI and the MACD.
Ethereum marvelously defended the short-term support during the day-one of the week’s trading. The buyers managed to push for a correction that has given way to shallow gains in the Asian session on Tuesday. Ether is up 1.71% after extending the price action from the opening of $180. The crypto asset touched an intraday high of $184.51 before adjusting to the current market value of $183.62.
According to the data on CoinMarketCap, Ether continues to hold the second position on the market. It has a market cap of $19 billion and a trading volume of $7.4 billion. There has been a significant increase in the trading volume over the last few days from $5.5 billion posted on September 5. In the same period, Ethereum’s market capitalization has grown from $18.7 billion.
The 1-hour chart shows ETH/USD trading above the simple moving averages where the 50 SMA is offering support at $181.024 and the 100 SMA at $177.43. The ability to defend the support created by the confluence formed by the 100 SMA and the 50% Fib retracement level taken between the last drop from $186.12 to a low of 165.409 resulted in a reversal stepping above $180.
Ethereum is teetering at $184 while fighting to break above yesterday’s high at $186.12. The uptrend is technically supported by the Relative Strength Index and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence. Apart from the initial support between $176 - $178, ETH will find another support zone at $164 - $168.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling with trendline resistance under $0.27
Ripple price action has leaned positively to the upside in the last few days. However, the margin of growth remains limited with the trendline resistance capping movements to the upside.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery gaining traction
Ethereum marvelously defended the short-term support during the day-one of the week’s trading. The buyers managed to push for a correction that has given way to shallow gains in the Asian session on Tuesday.
Former Ripple CTO McCaleb receives 100m XRP to his wallet
Jed McCaleb, the founder and ex-CTO of Ripple, is mass dumping his XRP tokens onto the market from the past two years. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had reported that McCaleb was selling 40,000 XRP each day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.