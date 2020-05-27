- ETH/USD has currently found resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
- The RSI continues to trend horizontally in the neutral zone.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the RSI has been moving horizontally in the neutral zone.
The price faces stiff resistance at the SMA 20, $207.45 and $216. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $194.25, SMA 50 and $187.50.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|202.03
|Today Daily Change
|1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|201.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|202.98
|Daily SMA50
|191.52
|Daily SMA100
|187.09
|Daily SMA200
|176.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|204.95
|Previous Daily Low
|196.65
|Previous Weekly High
|216.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|191.49
|Previous Monthly High
|227.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|199.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|201.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|196.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|192.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|188.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|205.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|209.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|213.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back
BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
ETC/USD may retest $7.00
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.