Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD dozes in a tight range after a sharp sell-off on Sunday

- ETH/USD bears managed to stay above $210 support.
- Strong resistance is created by $213-$215 area.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, is hovering above the critical $210,00 handle. The coin attempted a recovery towards $218.00, but the upside momentum faded away and pushed the coin inside a tight range. ETH/USD has been moving sideways during early Asian hours, in sync with the cryptocurrency market sentiments. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $211.40, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Monday.
Ethereum's technical picture
ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $208.85 on Wednesday and has been moving sideways ever since.
On the intraday timeframe, ETH/USD is initially supported by $209.60. This barrier is created by a confluence of SMA500 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $205.00 (the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) followed by psychological $200.00. The recent low at $197.50 is likely to stop the sell-off.
On the upside, the initial resistance comes at $213.00-$215.00 area. This resistance zone contains the upper edge of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA100 and SMA200 (1-hour). We will need to see a sustainable move above this area for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $220.00 followed by a combination of the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band and SMA 4-hour.
Considering that the intraday Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays flat in the neutral territory, which implies range-bound trading.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bears hit the pause button as Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins register minor gains
The cryptocurrency market has entered a recovery mode after a sharp sell-off during the weekend. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are registering minor gains ranging from 0.5% to $2.8% with the notable exception of DASH, IOTA, Chainlink and Cosmos.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Crypto levels to watch following Saturday's selloff - Confluence Detector
Major cryptocurrencies suffered heavy losses on Saturday, Bitcoin dropped below $10,000. IRS has reportedly started sending out letters to more than 10,000 crypto investors. Both Ethereum and Bitcoin are trading near key levels according to Confluence Detector.
Cardano price analysis: Bulls in control as ADA/USD goes up by 8.62%
Cardano had an extremely bullish Friday, wherein the price went up from $0.058 to $0.063, charting an 8.62% growth. Looking at the hourly breakdown, we can see that ADA/USD had a heavily bearish start to Friday, as the price plummetted from $0.058 to $0.056 in the first two hours.
Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls catch the bears sleeping as market sentiment turns positive
The daily price chart has found support on the upward trending line and gone up from $219.50 to $222. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves and above the SMA 200 curve. The moving average convergence ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.