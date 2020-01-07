Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls push for recovery above the 50-day SMA

- Ethereum revives bullish momentum following a falling wedge pattern breakout.
- The ability to hold above the 50-day SMA could determine the recovery towards $160.
Ethereum made a turnaround in December following a drop to levels below $120. The recovery that ensued towards the new year was welcomed but remained lethargic. However, 2020 has come with renewed strength among the bulls. For instance, ETH is trading above $140, although the digital assets opened the trading this year around $130.
The widespread bullish wave on Monday this week saw Ethereum pull above the critical $142 zone. The price is settling above the 50-day SMA in a bid to sustain gains towards $160. Also contributing the bullish momentum is the break from the falling wedge pattern as observed on the daily chart.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is almost crossing into the positive region. The bullish cross signals that gains suggest that Ethereum bullish action is imminent towards $160. Although from a broader perspective, the gap between the 200-day SMA and the 50-day SMA suggests that bearish pressure is still present and cannot be ignored.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD closes in on $8k as mining hashrate hits 2020 all-time high
Bitcoin is concentrating on breaking key barriers towards $8,000. The largest cryptocurrency spent most of December in consolidation between $7,000 and $7,500. The recent break above $7,800 seems to have revived the buyers’ interest in the digital asset.
XRP/USD bullishly tackles $0.22 resistance as surge to $0.30 becomes apparent
Ripple has been among the best performers this week considering that it posted a surge in the excess of 10% on Monday. The digital asset is attempting to break the downtrend encountered in the last two quarters of 2019.
DASH/USD has gone up by 39.45% in 4 days
DASH/USD bulls have remained in control for the fourth straight day, taking the price from $51.25 to $56. In this four-day period, the price has jumped by 39.45%. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened.
ETH/USD bulls push for recovery above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum revives bullish momentum following a falling wedge pattern breakout. The ability to hold above the 50-day SMA could determine the recovery towards $160.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.