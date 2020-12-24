Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH sellers ignore bounce off 50-day EMA to cheer short-term support break

- ETH/USD remains depressed while keeping downside break of five-week-old support line.
- Bearish MACD suggests another attempt to break 50-day EMA support.
- Monthly horizontal line adds to the upside barrier.
ETH/USD extends the previous day’s downside momentum to 574.11, down over 1.0%, during early Thursday. The crypto major took a U-turn from the horizontal area including an early-month high on Wednesday before declining below an ascending trend line from November 15. However, a 50-day EMA triggered the pair’s bounce that couldn’t last beyond 594.00.
Following that, ETH/USD drops back below the stated support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD, which in turn suggests further weakness.
As a result, Ethereum sellers are targeting a 50-day EMA level of 550.88 by press time before eyeing the monthly low near 530.30.
During the quote’s further weakness past-530.30, the 500 threshold and late-November bottom around 480.00 will be in the spotlight.
On the flip side, a clear break above the immediate resistance line, previous support, at 585 now, needs to cross the horizontal area with an upper end of 638.50
In a case where the ETH/USD bulls manage to cross 638.50 on a daily closing basis, it should be a cakewalk for the optimists to refresh the monthly peak surrounding 677.00.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|575.24
|Today Daily Change
|-9.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.69%
|Today daily open
|585.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|599.36
|Daily SMA50
|544.81
|Daily SMA100
|458.21
|Daily SMA200
|386.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|638.75
|Previous Daily Low
|551.45
|Previous Weekly High
|677.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|563.79
|Previous Monthly High
|623.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|370.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|584.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|605.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|544.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|504.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|457.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|632.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|679.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|719.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Exchanges to delist XRP in light of SEC's enforcement action against Ripple
The cryptocurrency exchange OSL suspended all XRP trading and payment services citing the SEC's decision to sue Ripple for the illegal securities sale. The Hong Kong-based licensed company announced that decision would become effective immediately and remain in force until further notice.
Ethereum price defends critical support level and prepares for a rebound to $700
Ethereum has been notably weaker than Bitcoin in the past two weeks. However, its on-chain metrics continue strengthening. The Eth2 deposit contract holds close to 2 million ETH now, which represents around 1.75% of the total supply and are worth $1.2 billion at current prices.
Bitcoin price struggles to climb above $24,300 but on-chain metrics remain positive
Bitcoin price has been quite volatile in the past four days after establishing an all-time high at $24,295 on Binance. Despite the volatility, BTC remains trading at $23,600 at the time of writing while many on-chain metrics seem to have turned bullish.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK ready for 30% price increase if this support holds
Chainlink topped at $14.56 on December 17 and started the downside correction within the long-term bullish trend. By the time of writing, LINK retreated to $11.86. The coin has lost over 2% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 6% on a weekly basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.