  • Ethereum is trading 0.50% higher on Thursday as some short term bullish sentiment kicks in.
  • The price is moving up but may find some resistance at a confluence level.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum has just pushed higher on Thursday as some bullish sentiment kicked in during the US session. Most of the majors pushed higher and Ethereum looks to test some key levels. On the longer-term price charts, the pair is still in a basing/consolidation pattern. The price fell pretty hard over the last 30 days and reached a low of 90.00 but now there is a glimmer of hope for the bulls. 

On the chart below, the price is now heading toward the key Fibonacci retracement ratio of 61.8%. This level is close to the 140.00 psychological figure and a resistance zone where there had been some congestion in the past. There is also the red trendline in the way of a move higher but it seems like there could be enough momentum to take the price through the zone. For confirmation I would look for a surge in volume. Lastly, the RSI trendline is also breaking through a trendline which also can be a bullish signal.

Ethereum pushes higher

Additional levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 136.8
Today Daily Change 0.51
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 136.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 152.8
Daily SMA50 207.2
Daily SMA100 178.88
Daily SMA200 176.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.56
Previous Daily Low 132.83
Previous Weekly High 153.32
Previous Weekly Low 100.73
Previous Monthly High 288.7
Previous Monthly Low 179.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 146.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

