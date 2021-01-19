Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD eases from nine-day-old triangle resistance, three-day top.
  • Normal RSI conditions battle mixed MACD amid immediate upside.
  • Monthly top, one-week-old ascending trend line favor bulls.

ETH/USD steps back from short-term resistance while declining to $1,256 during early Tuesday. In addition to easing from the immediate triangle’s upper line, Ethereum also drops from a three day high by press time.

Even so, the bears aren’t convinced of entry as RSI remains far from overbought conditions even as MACD dwindles.  Also favoring the upside momentum is an ascending trend line from January 11.

Hence, ETH/USD buyers can eye for the monthly peak surrounding $1,350 despite recent failures to cross the $1,277 hurdle.

During the quote’s sustained upside past-$1,350, an upward sloping trend line from January 11, at $1,380 now, will be the key to watch.

On the flip side, ETH/USD weakness below the triangle support line, currently around $1,197, can recall 11-day-long horizontal support near $1,064.

If at all the Ethereum sellers dominate past-$1,064, the $1,000 threshold and last week’s low around $905 can entertain them ahead of the monthly low near $715.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1259.03
Today Daily Change 0.55
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1258.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1085.2
Daily SMA50 802.59
Daily SMA100 622.74
Daily SMA200 484.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1261
Previous Daily Low 1181.9
Previous Weekly High 1350.88
Previous Weekly Low 905
Previous Monthly High 759
Previous Monthly Low 530.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1230.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1212.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1206.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 1154.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 1127.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1285.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 1312.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1364.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could be on the verge of a breakout to $0.40

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could be on the verge of a breakout to $0.40

After losing more than 60% of its value in December 2020, XRP has been trading sideways without much action throughout 2021. The SEC has sued Ripple alleging that it conducted illegal sales of XRP which they consider a security.

More Ripple News

Bitcoin price shows ambiguity as a 30% move is underway according to technicals

Bitcoin price shows ambiguity as a 30% move is underway according to technicals

Bitcoin has been trading inside a tight range after establishing a new all-time high at $41,950. The digital asset plummeted down to $30,420 and then formed a lower high at $40,100 followed by what seems to be a higher low at $33,850. 

More Bitcoin News

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone

XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. Let’s analyze some of the most important indicators to understand the most likely scenario.

More Stellar Lumens News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle

ETH/USD steps back from short-term resistance while declining to $1,256 during early Tuesday. In addition to easing from the immediate triangle’s upper line, Ethereum also drops from a three day high by press time. Monthly top, one-week-old ascending trend line favor bulls.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high

Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location