Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls cheer break of 17-week-old trend line above $700

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD refreshes 31-month high after breaking the upside break of four-month-old resistance, now support.
  • Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and a sustained break of the key resistance line favor bulls.
  • Sellers will have multiple downside barriers, starting from monthly support line, to watch.

ETH/USD takes the bids near $713.34 during the early Monday. In doing so, the Crypto major keeps an upside break of an ascending trend line from September 01 while probing the highest levels since May 2018.

Considering the pair’s successful trading above the previous resistance line, coupled with bullish MACD and upbeat RSI, not overbought, ETH/USD buyers have miles to go.

As a result, May 2018 peak surrounding $829 can lure the ETH/USD bulls. However, the $800 round-figure may offer an intermediate stop during the north-run.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s upside past-$829 will be questioned by the RSI conditions, which if ignored could recall the February 2018 peak near $982 on the chart.

On the contrary, a downside break of the stated support line, previous resistance, around $678, will need to break the December 17 top of $677 and an upward sloping trend line from November 26, at $564.42 now, before retaking the controls.

During the ETH/USD selling past-$564, the 100-day SMA level of $472.00 will be in the spotlight.

Overall, ETH/USD is tracking the broad run-up in cryptocurrencies while eyeing the 2018 tops.

ETH/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 706.9
Today Daily Change 22.78
Today Daily Change % 3.33%
Today daily open 684.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 609.43
Daily SMA50 561.75
Daily SMA100 468.77
Daily SMA200 394.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 714.99
Previous Daily Low 625.01
Previous Weekly High 661.4
Previous Weekly Low 551.45
Previous Monthly High 623.22
Previous Monthly Low 370.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 680.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 659.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 634.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 584.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 544.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 724.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 764.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 814.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC bulls in retreat, ETH heads towards $747

BTC bulls in retreat, ETH heads towards $747

The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Monday morning. Bitcoin is dancing around $27,000. The pioneer digital asset retreated from the all-time high, though it is still in a green zone both on a day-to-day basis and on a weekly basis.

More Bitcoin News

ETH bulls cheer break of 17-week-old trend line above $700

ETH bulls cheer break of 17-week-old trend line above $700

ETH/USD refreshes 31-month high after breaking the upside break of four-month-old resistance, now support. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and a sustained break of the key resistance line favor bulls.

More Ethereum News

Polkadot targets $6 after Binance replaces ETH with DOT on homepage

Polkadot targets $6 after Binance replaces ETH with DOT on homepage

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange placed DOT on the homepage instead of ETH. DOT broke the channel resistance with the next target at $6.

More Polkadot News

IOTA's David Sønstebø clarifies the reasons for his departure as the price struggles to stay above $0.3

IOTA's David Sønstebø clarifies the reasons for his departure as the price struggles to stay above $0.3

David Sønstebø wrote a post on Medium explaining his departure from the project. IOTA needs to stay above $0.258 to avoid a sharp sell-off.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location