Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls and bears fighting it out to gain control

- Ethereum price stalls after hitting a critical resistance level.
- But the recent pullback is corrective, not impulsive.
- The odds still favor that ETH will test the all-time high at $2,040.
After emerging from a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern on March 6, Ethereum price rallied 15% before stalling at $1,880. The 23 four-hour simple moving average is providing support at the time of writing.
Ethereum price waits for volatility
The formation of a hammer candlestick pattern on the 4-chart below shows that Ethereum price corrective process found notable support between the .236 retracement level at $1,740 and the left shoulder high at $1,715. It also reveals a clear indication that dip buyers are present in the market.
Moving forward, investors must watch for a higher low in the channel to signal that the corrective phase is complete. An increase in volume will confirm the change in trend and position Ethereum price to test the all-time high at $2,040.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
If the channel’s lower bound doesn’t hold and ETH price can’t find aggressive support at the $1,660-$1,655 range, it would indicate that the corrective peros has morphed into a more serious decline.
Under such circumstances, Ethereum price could dive towards the.383 Fibonacci restatement level at $1,655.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
The cryptocurrency market is relatively quiet towards the end of the European session on Thursday. Bitcoin is displaying some semblance of stability after the rejection from highs above $57,000.
XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it
Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.
JP Morgan's SEC approved cryptocurrency product could function as a Bitcoin ETF
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has given the go-ahead to JP Morgan to launch a Bitcoin exposure basket. The new product will work as a getaway for clients wishing to participate in virtual currency trading indirectly.
ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.