- The PayPal and MetaMask partnership will allow US users to buy and transfer Ethereum seamlessly.
- Ethereum price is inching closer to reclaiming its critical resistance at $1,432 with bullish support.
- If the buying spree slows down and the price tumble again, $1,187 would act as Ethereum price’s critical support, losing which would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum is one of the most in-demand cryptocurrencies when it comes to crypto payments and purchases, along with Bitcoin and Litecoin. PayPal is making the most of this opportunity by integrating its services with MetaMask in an effort to provide its users with more options to move their assets.
PayPal collaborates with MetaMask
PayPal, in a press release on Wednesday, announced that the payments platform had partnered with crypto wallet service provider MetaMask. PayPal will be integrating its buying, selling, and holding services with the wallet company.
This will allow users to use their PayPal account as a means of payment for buying Ethereum (ETH) from the MetaMask app itself.
Commenting on the same MetaMask developer ConsenSys’ product manager Lorenzo Santos stated,
“This integration with PayPal will allow our US users to not just buy crypto seamlessly through MetaMask, but also to easily explore the Web3 ecosystem.”
Through the partnership, transfers and purchases involving ETH will become seamless. However, the service will take a few weeks before it reaches the users in the United States.
Ethereum price looking to climb the charts
Ethereum price has maintained its uptrend for the last couple of weeks and has managed to rise from the lows of $1,083 on December 21 to trade at $1,314 at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency is now closer to tagging $1,400 in the coming days.
In order to begin a recovery rally, Ethereum will have to reclaim $1,430 as a support floor which will only be possible if ETH breaches its immediate resistance at $1,352.
If the red candle bounces off of its immediate support level at $1,306, it might have a chance at making the aforementioned happen. According to Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator, the altcoin is in an active uptrend which is a good sign for recovery.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
However, a change in winds could cause a downfall in Ethereum price, causing the altcoin to fall through multiple support levels. The cryptocurrency could bounce off the critical support at $1,187, but the bullish thesis would be invalidated if it loses this level. Consequently, ETH would end up tagging the lows of $1,145.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Forbes joins hands with The Sandbox for an interactive multiplayer metaverse experience
Forbes and The Sandbox enter a strategic partnership to build a metaverse supporting interactive gaming experiences. The Sandbox jumps 3.6% to trade at $0.5746 ahead of the US FOMC decision on the interest rate on Wednesday.
Solana price holds small gains as traders brace for Powell’s make-or-break moment
Solana (SOL) price will depend on every word Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell utters about the current situation in the US economy. Traders will look for the dot-plot curve, any word on quantitative tightening and how big the coming rate hikes will be.
Ripple price fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
Ripple (XRP) price gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower Consumer Price Index (CPI) print in the US, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.
Here’s why Charles Hoskinson believes Dogecoin and Solana could be Cardano side chains in the long term
Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Cardano and blockchain engineering company Input Output Global believes Dogecoin and Solana could theoretically become ADA sidechains.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.