Over the weekend the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) community voted to remove Brantly Millegan as a steward over a tweet he posted in 2016 that recently resurfaced. While he will be removed as a steward, he will maintain the director of operations role in the non-profit corporation that maintains ENS' legal entity.
-
In the Tweet, Millegan wrote “homosexual acts are evil. Transgenderism doesn’t exist. Abortion is murder. Contraception is perversion. So is masturbation and porn.”
-
ENS gives the ability to point a domain name to a wallet. Users would be able to go to a .eth domain name as opposed to a complex wallet address. Domains can be traded as NFTs. There are over 675,000 registered names, according to ENS.
-
“Practically, it means that you can have a name that you own, that has all the decentralization and censorship-resistance and programmability of Ethereum,” Milligan told CoinDesk in 2020 in describing the project.
-
Millegan hasn't apologized for the tweet, citing his religious beliefs.
-
In a post on Discord, he reaffirmed his beliefs and said that he’s open to working with and being friends with a wide range of people. He also said that traditionally-minded Christians, Muslims and Jews should not be excluded from Web 3 – and he has received messages of support from those who self-identify as being traditional followers of these religious groups.
-
As of late Sunday Pacific time, community delegates from the ENS DAO voted to remove Millegan from his position with a majority voting in favor.
-
But the vote wasn’t unanimous, with some delegates warning about the dangers of cancel culture or the irony of a decentralized service centralizing around the voice of one person.
-
“Brantly contributed to ENS success and deserves to be here. I respect the fact that he stands by his words and doesn’t pull the usual “It was four years ago, I’m different now, blablabla”,” wrote ‘victor start’ in the discussion thread. “Woke and cancel people are more toxic than Brantly ever could be, pure herd mentality at work.”
-
The ENS token was down 1% 10 $20.42 at the time of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot consumes least amount of electricity compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
Research by Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) indicates that Polkadot consumes less electricity than top cryptocurrencies. Polkadot consumes 6.6 times the electricity consumption of an average US household in a year.
Cardano price could revisit $1 as ADA threats multiply
Cardano price faces two crucial hurdles at $1.20 and $1.24, suggesting further upside is unlikely. Investors can expect ADA to retrace roughly 15% and revisit the $1 psychological barrier. A four-hour candlestick close above $1.24 will invalidate the short-term bearish thesis.
Axie Infinity revamps token reward structure, AXS price surges 50%
Axie Infinity price has jumped 50% after the firm revamped its reward structure. The play-to-earn firm is aiming to create more demand for Axie teams in the ecosystem. The new system will tackle the token inflation issue from its other token, SLP and potentially creating more demand for AXS.
Lawyer representing XRP holders says this is what the SEC could do next, Ripple price jumps
John Deaton, a lawyer presenting 64,000 XRP holders has shared his view on the latest turn in the SEC v. Ripple case. The lawyer suggests that the unsealed emails and notes were “barely relevant.” XRP price could be headed for $0.75 next.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.