Ethereum looks corrective within uptrend as we see it forming a bullish setup formation from Elliott wave perspective.
Ethereum (ETHUSD) came down in August/September after a five-wave cycle from the lows into first leg A/1 in June/July. Well, seems like bottom is in place and bulls back, so we are now tracking an (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline within a higher degree wave B/2 before the uptrend resumes. But, we see key do/die support here around 78,6% Fibonacci retracement and 1200-1100 area, so only if we see sharp or impulsive rebound back above channel resistance line and 1800 region, only then we can expect a bullish continuation within wave C/3. Invalidation level remains at 880.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price is currently hovering above the $0.464 support level, but the upside is capped due to the $0.561 to $0.596 hurdle. A flip of this resistance area into a support floor could kick-start a 52% run-up to $0.900. A daily candlestick close below $0.464 will create a lower low.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish. One such significant move was TRON founder Justin Sun’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Huobi exchange.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile. The effects of the same were observed on crypto projects in multiple ways, wherein blockchain games noted a significant preference from investors.
Is Cardano price setting up a smart money trap?
Cardano price has rallied 7% after a sharp sell-off Thursday morning. Key levels have been defined to determine the next outcome for the smart contract token. ADA price is currently up 7% after tagging a low of $0.35 for the first time in 2022 on Thursday morning.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.