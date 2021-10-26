Ethereum killer Solana hits $13.65 billion in TVL as SOL price locks in on $300

- Solana price is hovering around $208.76 after a new all-time high at $219.27.
- A minor retracement to the $185.30 to $204.44 demand zone is likely before a 16% advance.
- The total value locked on the SOL ecosystem hits a record high of $13.65 billion.
Solana price seems to be unaffected by Bitcoin as it set up a new all-time high on October 25, and so did the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the SOL ecosystem. With the altcoin currently retracing to a support zone, investors can expect another leg-up to kick-start a new uptrend.
Solana TVL goes through the roof
Solana has been a buzzing ecosystem with NFT projects, yield aggregators, liquidity mining and more. This massive ecosystem, which is set to rival Ethereum, has reached two new milestones, a new all-time high for Total Value Locked and the market value of SOL hitting a record high.
The top six projects on Solana have more than $1 billion in TVL. Saber leads the pack with $2.06 billion worth of SOL locked in its ecosystem.
Moreover, the Ethereum-killer narrative for Solana seems to be working out well, as plenty of projects have jumped ship. As a result, SOL has rallied a whopping 14,665% in 2021, reflecting the demand for an ETH alternative in the cryptocurrency space.
With Bitcoin slowing down, altcoins, especially Solana and a handful of other DeFi coins, are rallying. Moreover, Ignition saw 5,879 projects sign up for the 4th global hackathon on Solana. The prize pool is hovering around $5.1 million with a grand prize of $75,000 and famous faces in the cryptocurrency ecosystem like FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Coinshares’ CSO Meltem Demirrors, Circle founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire and so on judging these projects.
SOL price prepares for lift-off
Solana price rose 43% from October 19 to October 25 and created a new all-time high at $219.27. This run-up was an explosive one with minor retracements. Therefore, investors can expect SOL to undergo a short-term corrective action before embarking on a new leg-up.
The support area ranging from $185.30 to $204.45 is where the pullback finds a cushion and receives enough buying pressure to reverse its trend. Assuming the reversal occurs here, SOL needs to flip the $216.91 resistance barrier into a support floor. Doing so will allow Solana price to take aim at the new all-time high at $238.67 or the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level.
In a highly bullish case, Solana price could extend its run-up to $301 after a 50% ascent to the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level.
SOL/USDT 6-hour chart
While things are looking good for Solana price, a breakdown of the demand zone ranging from $185.3 to $200.37 will be catastrophic. In this situation, SOL could retrace to the $175 support floor and, in dire cases, $151.05. While this downswing does not invalidate the bullish thesis, it will delay it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum killer Solana hits $13.65 billion in TVL as SOL price locks in on $300
Solana price seems to be unaffected by Bitcoin as it set up a new all-time high on October 25, and so did the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the SOL ecosystem. With the altcoin currently retracing to a support zone, investors can expect another leg-up to kick-start a new uptrend.
Bitcoin ownership highly concentrated as top 10K holders control over one-third BTC supply
A recent study found that Bitcoin ownership is highly concentrated, as one-third of the leading crypto is held by the top 10,000 individual BTC investors. While the bellwether crypto recently surged to a new all-time high, its popularity has not changed one of its original attributes.
Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200
Ethereum price is forming a rounding bottom pattern, hinting at a 31% breakout. ETH needs to produce a decisive close above its all-time high at $4,387 to confirm an uptrend’s start. A breakdown of the $3,746 support level will invalidate the technical formation’s bullish thesis.
US Treasury to reportedly give SEC significant authority over stablecoins
A recent report revealed that the US Treasury could give the SEC new authority over stablecoins. Tether, USDC and other stablecoins could follow some of the rules that bank deposits currently face. The highly anticipated report on stablecoins is expected to be published as early as this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.