The market for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, has grown exponentially over the past year. Now, users of Audius will be able to feature NFTs from the Solana ecosystem in addition to Ethereum.

Blockchain-based music streaming platform Audius announced Thursday that it had launched full Solana NFT integration, allowing its more than six million users to begin featuring digital collectibles from the Solana library.

The integration will occur through Phantom, Solana’s multichain wallet and browser extension. The new features will be available to Audius’ silver tier profiles, accounts holding more than 100 of the platform’s native AUDIO tokens.

Roneil Rumburg, Audius’ co-founder and CEO, said the partnership gives Solana its first “NFT discovery layer,” adding that:

Tooling from Metaplex and the Audius integration with Phantom made it possible to ship Solana support while maintaining the usability bar that Audius has become known for.

As Cointelegraph reported, Metaplex is an NFT marketplace that launched in June on the Solana network. Several celebrities and businesses endorsed it at the time.

Audius, meanwhile, has been in the headlines after it announced a new partnership with TikTok, the popular social media platform. The partnership allows Audius users to share songs directly on TikTok for the purpose of creating short videos. Since launching in 2017, TikTok has become one of the world’s largest social media platforms, boasting nearly 1 billion monthly active users.

NFTs have permeated mainstream consciousness thanks to high-profile celebrity endorsements, multi-million-dollar collections and a growing recognition that digital collectibles are the future. NFT sales reached $900 million in August alone, easily shattering the previous monthly record set in May at $255 million.

Investors are shelling out millions of dollars on CryptoPunk NFTs and are even paying high six-figure sums for pet rock collections centered around Ethereum. As Cointelegraph recently reported, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this year features an NFT giveaway.