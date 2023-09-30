Ethereum futures ETFs that will be given SEC accelerated approval to launch on Monday, experts say

Share:

Nine funds have demonstrated readiness to go in the Ether Futures ETF Derby beginning October 2.

ETF excerpts have given the list of ETH futures ETFs that could get accelerated approval to go live by Monday.

Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart anticipate a simultaneous launch calling it fascinating experiment and great foreshadow/undercard to the spot race.

Ethereum futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are the latest trend in the crypto market, with institutional players switching lanes after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed decisions on Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

Also Read: BlackRock among four of seven with Bitcoin spot ETF decisions delayed ahead of possible government shutdown

Ethereum futures ETFs take precedence

Ether futures ETFs are taking precedence over Bitcoin spot ETFs, an outcome that appears to be boding well for Ethereum price while the rest of the market suffers the wake of numb volatility. Ethereum price is up almost 5% in the last week while Bitcoin price is up a meager 3%.

Also Read: Ethereum price outperforms Bitcoin on speculation that SEC may approve ETH futures ETF sooner

It comes as firms line up to launch their Ether futures ETFs come Monday, October 2. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst and ETF expert James Seyffart and colleague Eric Balchunas have given a list of possible ETH futures ETFs set to debut on Monday. The list of nine funds will be issued by VanEck, BitWise, ProShares, Valkyrie, Kelly ETFs, and Volatility Shares.

ETFs set for October 2 listing

This list bases on the assumption that they are all operationally ready to go and that there will not be any last-minute entrants. It is worth mentioning that Hashdex ought to have been on the list, but then the firm’s partnership with Kelly will not be happening.

According to Seyffart, the combined assets under management (AUM) for all the nine ETH futures ETF products could range between 100 and 200 million. Balchunas has given the same estimate for the total AUM for the nine issuers, basing his assumption on the logic that BTC futures did $1 billion while ETH funds globally have 20% the AUM of Bitcoin funds. The ETF expert also anticipates that issuers will tap their client list to get as much volume or flow as they can get early.

With expectations of an announcement early Monday around 9:30 AM, Balchunas says the simultaneous premiere will be unprecedented. Specifically, having this many ETFs doing the same thing launching same day will make for a “fascinating experiment and great foreshadow or undercard to the spot race.”

New record as 68 ETFs launched on September

As a side note, up to 68 ETFs have launched in September alone, without including the list of nine expected to debut on Monday. It translates to a pace of more than three per day. According to Balchunas, which is a new all-time record.

Sixty-eight ETFs launched in September