Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum Ripple: Crypto markets unfazed by latest series of BTC ETF delays

- Bitcoin price is coiling up for the next move with a 5% slump to $25,856 likely amid falling momentum.
- Ethereum price responds to ETH futures ETF hype, rises 5% in two days after a confirmed buy signal.
- Ripple price at inflection point, confronts the mean threshold at $0.5337 as XRP looks for directional bias.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is preparing for the weekend with waning momentum while Ethereum price is reflecting excitement for the latest ETH futures exchange-traded funds (ETF) euphoria. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is at an inflection point, with its next move likely to determine its next directional bias.
Also Read: Trader says Bitcoin and crypto markets need ‘chaos’ for price growth
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Bitcoin price coils up for next move
Bitcoin (BTC) price is coiling up for the next move, with analysts saying a recovery rally could turn out to be a bull trap in disguise. Meanwhile, momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to an impending slump as momentum continues to fade. With this outlook, BTC could fall to the demand zone at $25,856, marking a 3% slump.
A break and close below the midline of the demand zone at $25,394 could extrapolate the losses, potentially sending Bitcoin price below $24,940.
The RSI is dropping while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms are edging towards the negative zone, pointing to bears having their say. Furthermore, the RSI is about to activate a sell signal as it draws near the signal line (yellow band) a crossover to the downside could trigger seller momentum to drive Bitcoin price south.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, increased buying pressure could send Bitcoin price north, overcoming the 100-day EMA at $27,316. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see BTC tag the $28,113 resistance level. The position of the AO in the positive territory shows bulls still have a fighting chance.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Ethereum price clears the $1,648 hurdle
Ethereum price has outperformed Bitcoin, rising more than 5% to flip the $1,648 resistance level to a support floor. The move came after the RSI activated a bullish call as indicated in a previous article. With this momentum indicator still northbound and the AO soaked in green, ETH could continue rising.
A solid move above the 50-day EMA at $1,666 would clear the way for an extrapolation to the 100- and 200- day EMAs at $1,718 and $1,734 levels respectively before the largest altcoin by market capitalization can have a shot at the $1,861 range high.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, early profit taking could cut the rally short, with the ensuing selling pressure likely to cut down all the ground covered. This could see Ethereum price fall 6% to test the $1,552 support level, or worse, extend to collect the sell-side liquidity residing underneath.
Also Read: Ethereum Futures ETF to roll out by first week of October: Bloomberg ETF analyst
Ripple price at an inflection point
Ripple (XRP) price is at a crossroads, confronting the mean threshold of a bearish order block (supply zone) at $0.5337. Breaking and closing above it will confirm a continuation, while a rejection could steer a downtrend.
From a technical standpoint, the odds favor the upside, with the RSI inclined north, at 60, with more ground to cover before reaching the overbought territory. Increased buying pressure could therefore see Ripple price tag the $0.6098 resistance level, last tested around mid-August.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a rejection from $0.5337 could send Ripple price out from below the supply zone at $0.5145, or lower to tag the $0.4622 level. In a dire case, the downtrend could send XRP to the range low at $0.4191. This would constitute a 20% slump.
Also Read: Ripple and Coinbase lead the big fight as US crypto firms advocate for regulatory overhaul
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stagnancy brings investors’ losses to a 28-month high
Shiba Inu has been rather dormant these past four weeks, which is bearing a negative impact on the investors. The meme coin market has been struggling to make headlines as the lack of increase in altcoin’s market value has left investors in peril, which is now driving them to pull back and wait until SHIB starts rising again.
LDO sees lowest cumulative volume in ten months as Lido DAO price struggles to breach key barrier
Lido DAO price is up over the past day as the market shifted its stance despite the SEC announcing a delay in the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock among other applicants. However, this one-day rise is not enough for the likes of LDO that have been failing in recovering for a few weeks now.
THORChain leaps 12% with soaring open interest as RUNE targets a peak of its current range
THORChain is testing a crucial multi-month obstacle after a remarkable climb. The move has completed the altcoin’s recovery rally following the 15% fall of September 27. RUNE has outperformed the broader market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum recording only up to 3% in daily gains.
Chainlink and Australia’s ANZ Bank issue AUD-stablecoin to successfully test interoperability
Chainlink put itself on the map with the help of its real-time data-feeding Oracles and is now in the spotlight for its interoperability protocol. Through this protocol, the blockchain project intends to not only connect two or five chains but also create the world’s largest liquidity layer, starting with Australia’s second-largest bank.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.