Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum Ripple: Crypto markets unfazed by latest series of BTC ETF delays

Bitcoin (BTC) price is preparing for the weekend with waning momentum while Ethereum price is reflecting excitement for the latest ETH futures exchange-traded funds (ETF) euphoria. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is at an inflection point, with its next move likely to determine its next directional bias.

Bitcoin price coils up for next move

Bitcoin (BTC) price is coiling up for the next move, with analysts saying a recovery rally could turn out to be a bull trap in disguise. Meanwhile, momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to an impending slump as momentum continues to fade. With this outlook, BTC could fall to the demand zone at $25,856, marking a 3% slump.

A break and close below the midline of the demand zone at $25,394 could extrapolate the losses, potentially sending Bitcoin price below $24,940.

The RSI is dropping while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms are edging towards the negative zone, pointing to bears having their say. Furthermore, the RSI is about to activate a sell signal as it draws near the signal line (yellow band) a crossover to the downside could trigger seller momentum to drive Bitcoin price south.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, increased buying pressure could send Bitcoin price north, overcoming the 100-day EMA at $27,316. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see BTC tag the $28,113 resistance level. The position of the AO in the positive territory shows bulls still have a fighting chance.

Ethereum price clears the $1,648 hurdle

Ethereum price has outperformed Bitcoin, rising more than 5% to flip the $1,648 resistance level to a support floor. The move came after the RSI activated a bullish call as indicated in a previous article. With this momentum indicator still northbound and the AO soaked in green, ETH could continue rising.

A solid move above the 50-day EMA at $1,666 would clear the way for an extrapolation to the 100- and 200- day EMAs at $1,718 and $1,734 levels respectively before the largest altcoin by market capitalization can have a shot at the $1,861 range high.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, early profit taking could cut the rally short, with the ensuing selling pressure likely to cut down all the ground covered. This could see Ethereum price fall 6% to test the $1,552 support level, or worse, extend to collect the sell-side liquidity residing underneath.

Ripple price at an inflection point

Ripple (XRP) price is at a crossroads, confronting the mean threshold of a bearish order block (supply zone) at $0.5337. Breaking and closing above it will confirm a continuation, while a rejection could steer a downtrend.

From a technical standpoint, the odds favor the upside, with the RSI inclined north, at 60, with more ground to cover before reaching the overbought territory. Increased buying pressure could therefore see Ripple price tag the $0.6098 resistance level, last tested around mid-August.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a rejection from $0.5337 could send Ripple price out from below the supply zone at $0.5145, or lower to tag the $0.4622 level. In a dire case, the downtrend could send XRP to the range low at $0.4191. This would constitute a 20% slump.

