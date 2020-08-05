Ethereum Foundation to build ETH 2.0-dedicated security team, ETH/USD continues to retreat from $390

ETH dev Justin Drake said that the firm is looking for talent in cybersecurity and blockchain analytics.

Justin Drake, an Ethereum developer, took to Twitter to announce that the Ethereum Foundation is seeking talent in cybersecurity and blockchain analytics. Drake noted that the Foundation is looking to form an internal security team dedicated to Ethereum 2.0.

The Ethereum Foundation is building an internal security team dedicated to Eth2.



Fuzzing, bounty hunting, pager duty, cryptoeconomic modelling, applied cryptanalysis, formal verification—you name it :)



Send talent our way [email protected] — Justin Ðrake (@drakefjustin) August 1, 2020

ETH 2.0 is Ethereum’s upcoming upgrade, which will shift the network to a proof-of-stake consensus design from its current proof-of-work model. The switch will lead to faster transactions and scalability. Once sharding is rolled out, Ethereum will be able to process thousands of transactions per second.

According to an earlier FXSteet report, the Ethereum Foundation had invited friendly hackers to break their “attack networks” of ETH 2.0 for bounty rewards. At the moment, there are two “beta-0” attacknets based on the Lighthouse and Prysm clients.

Both of these networks are designed for devs to stress tests before public launch. Ethereum, which is now on track for its ETH 2.0 launch in 2020, plans to go live with a beacon chain very soon.

ETH/USD faces a slight bearish correction, following two straight bullish days. The price has dropped from $389.75 to $388.20 as it continues to retreat the $390-level. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum. The price has healthy support levels at $370.35, $317.60 and $309.70 (SMA 20).