Ethereum Market Outlook: ETH/USD charges towards $300, developers encourage community to hack ETH 2.0

- Ethereum core developer Danny Ryan has invited friendly hackers to break a couple of ETH 2.0 testnets.
- The mechanics of the challenge are available on GitHub.
- A $5,000 reward in ETH or DAI awaits the successful hackers.
- ETH/USD on course to charting five straight bullish sessions.
Ethereum core developer, Danny Ryan, has thrown an open challenge to coders to crack the recently-released ETH 2.0 "attacknets." The mechanics of the challenge are available on GitHub.
Announcing eth2 attacknets -- beta-0! https://t.co/nMXChoDaVH— dannyryan (@dannyryan) July 20, 2020
We welcome white hats to bring down the two beta-0 attacknets for reward and fame :)
Check out the new "attacknets" channel on the eth r&d discord for discussion
Ethereum has urged the participants to remain ethical and ensure that private data remains confidential. Any coder who is submitting an issue should prove that they carried out the attack themselves and offer all the related technical details.
As per Ethereum, the program will encourage and reward those who help in improving the blockchain. Hackers who can successfully take down a network will receive a $5,000 reward in either ETH or DAI. Ryan noted that while the current attacknets are relatively small and easy to hack, the subsequent ones will be tougher.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bulls continue their unrelenting charge towards the $300 price level as they stayed in control for the fifth straight day. The price has gone up from $279.56 to $283.60. The has been sitting on the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band for three straight days. This, along with the RSI is trending above 70, shows that the asset is presently overvalued and may soon face bearish correction. The MACD shows increasing bullish market momentum. ETH/USD has two healthy support levels on the downside at $247.14 (SMA 20) and $237.75 (SMA 50).
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|283.8
|Today Daily Change
|4.20
|Today Daily Change %
|1.50
|Today daily open
|279.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|244.17
|Daily SMA50
|237.95
|Daily SMA100
|221.21
|Daily SMA200
|201.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|287.74
|Previous Daily Low
|268.38
|Previous Weekly High
|287.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|233.4
|Previous Monthly High
|253.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|216.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|280.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|275.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|269.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|259.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|250.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|288.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|297.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|308.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250. Bitcoin also had a decent breakout, however, the most important resistance level at $10,000 remains untouched.
ETH/USD shoots through $280 and it's eying up $288, the 2020-high
Ethereum just broke $280, a psychological resistance level, and the high set on July 23. Bulls are currently still pushing ETH trying to get close to that $288 barrier set back in February.
TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750
Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073.
XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00
Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.